Save up to $500 with these iPad deals in the Labor Day sales

This weeknd's Labor Day sales are bringing discounts of up to $500 to iPad deals at a number of retailers. That means big savings on everything from the smallest of Minis to the most powerful of Pros. Not only that, but you'll also find plenty of iPad Pro deals are also throwing in free extras like headphones and the Magic Keyboard as well right now.

The cheapest iPad deal you'll find in the Labor Day sales comes in at just $349, on the latest iPad Mini 5. With a $50 discount this smaller everyday device is back down to its lowest price of all time, so you're picking up an excellent offer on the usual $399 MSRP. However, if you're shopping for an iPad Pro there are even bigger savings up for grabs right now.

The cheapest iPad Pro deal this weekend is this $799 12.9-inch model. We've seen sales put this model at around $899 before, but with a full $350 off this is a standout iPad deal if you're looking for the big screen experience but don't need too much storage.

If you are going to be using your iPad Pro for gaming or bigger apps like Adobe, for example, we'd point you towards this $500 saving on the 1TB model that also adds Audio Technica earbuds to the mix (worth $249.99 by themselves). You're only paying $1,199 for this top of the range iPad, making it an excellent proposition for anyone looking for more power under the hood.

We're rounding up these iPad deals in the Labor Day sales just below, but you'll find plenty more iPad Pro deals right here on TechRadar as well.

The best iPad deals in the Labor Day sales

Apple iPad Mini 5 - 64GB: $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The cheapest iPad deal available in this weekend's Labor Day sales is this $349 iPad Mini 5. That's $50 off the latest iPad Mini to hit the shelves, ideal if you need a smaller device for everyday browsing or streaming.

2019 10.2-inch iPad - 128GB: $429 $399.98 at Amazon

If you're after a cheap iPad in the latest Labor Day sales, you'll be happy to find this $20 discount on the 128GB version of the 10.2-inch 2019 model. That's perfect if you want to use your new iPad for work or school, with Apple Pencil and smart connectors for keyboards compatible as well.

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wifi + Cellular - 64GB | $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

Linked here is the 64GB iPad Pro, but you'll find configurations on this page taking you right up to 1TB of storage space with big savings to match. If you're just looking for a cheaper model, however, this is a great shout - or you can upgrade to 256GB for $1,299 $929.

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular - 1TB | Audio Technica earbuds | $1,699 $1,199 at B&H Photo

There's a $500 saving on this iPad Pro deal that also includes a pair of Audio Technica true wireless earbuds worth $249.99. That's an excellent offer if you're one to plug in while working, and you're getting a great amount of storage space here as well.

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro WiFi + Cellular - 256GB | Magic Keyboard | $1,648 $1,278 at B&H Photo

Grab a 2018 iPad Pro with a Magic Keyboard included for $1,278 in B&H Photo's Labor Day sales. There's 256GB of storage in here - plenty of space for all your schoolwork with enough to spare for games and streaming. Hurry, though, this offer ends August 31st.

If you're shopping in the UK or Australia, you'll find all the cheapest prices on 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro deals just below.

