Huge TV deal: this Sony OLED TV gets a massive $400 price cut at Amazon

Upgrade your current set and save money with this fantastic TV deal that we've spotted at Amazon. Right now, you can get the Sony A8H 55-inch OLED TV on sale for $1,498 (was $1,899.99). That's a massive $402 discount and an incredible price for a 55-inch TV loaded with premium features.

OLED TV deal

Sony A8H 55-inch OLED TV: $1,899.99 $1,498 at Amazon

Save $402 - Amazon has the Sony Bravia A8H 65-inch OLED TV up for $1,498 right now - the best price we've seen for the premium 2020 display. The 4K TV delivers a stunning picture with bright, bold colors and life-like images thanks to the OLED technology and comes with smart capabilities and voice control.

View Deal

The 55-inch A8H TV is loaded with premium features and provides a stunning picture with lifelike images thanks to Sony's powerful X1 ultimate processor. The 4K TV features millions of OLED pixels that are supercharged by the Pixel Contrast Booster, which delivers deep blacks and intense colors for sharp contrast and lifelike images. The smart TV also features Game Mode for a super smooth experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Sony 55-inch set and an incredible price for a premium OLED TV. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Sony A8H on sale, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

More OLED TV deals

See more of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and the cheapest OLED TV deals and prices.



You can also see the best Memorial Day TV sales from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon.