Halo Infinite confirmed for Xbox Series X July event

Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries has confirmed that the Xbox Series X title will be making an appearance during the Xbox 20/20 stream taking place in July.

In a post on the official Halo Waypoint blog, 343 Industries kept its confirmation short and sweet, writing: “You may have seen people talking about this lightly before, but we’re extremely excited to confirm that Halo Infinite will be one of many first-party titles included in the Xbox 20/20 event in July. Get ready.”

Following the cancellation of E3 2020, Microsoft has been forced to change its approach in the lead up to the launch of Xbox Series X, promising monthly Inside Xbox streams that will give fans an idea of what they can expect from the next generation.

What to expect

While May’s stream focused more on third-party titles, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, that are coming to Xbox Series X later this year, the July stream is going to be dedicated to giving us a closer look at the first-party titles being developed by Xbox Game Studios with promises of “first looks at new gameplay, insights from development teams being optimized for Xbox Series X, and brand-new game announcements.”

In its confirmation 343 Industries hasn’t explicitly said what we’ll see of Halo Infinite during the event so we can’t be absolutely certain there will be gameplay shown.

However, Halo Infinite is still scheduled to be a standout launch title for Xbox Series X later this year and given some of the disappointment around the May stream’s lack of gameplay, a first look at some next-gen Halo gameplay could be just the thing to raise excitement levels.

The July stream hasn't been given an exact date just yet and beyond Halo Infinite, it's not entirely clear what will be on show—Xbox has 15 game studios and "a number" of them are expected to share what they've been working on during the event. Perhaps we'll see some more from Hellblade 2, or maybe those Fable 4 rumors will finally be cleared up. Regardless, we now know we don't have too long to wait for a fresh look at Master Chief.