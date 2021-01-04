Grab a year of PS Plus for under $30 in latest PS5 deals

PS5 deals were abundant over the holiday period, with Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart cutting costs on games in particular. Those discounts have now largely flown away (though you can still grab Assassin's Creed Valhalla for $37.62 at Amazon), however if you're in it for the long haul you'll want to take a look at this new PS Plus offer from CDKeys.

You're getting a full 12 month membership here - a subscription that would usually set you back $59.99 - for just $29.99. That's an excellent price, with a saving of just over 50% that doesn't roll around too often.

If you're looking to kit out your new console, PS Plus is a must-have. You'll get access to online multiplayer, exclusive discounts, the new PS Plus Collection of PS4 titles, and free monthly games as well. Not only that, but if you want to access the new hint features of Sony's next-gen console you'll need this membership to do so too.

We're keeping our eyes peeled for all the latest PS5 deals here on TechRadar, but we're also watching out for more PS5 restocks as well, so stick around for the latest updates.

PS Plus - 12 months: $59.99 $29.99 at CDKeys

Picking up a year of PS Plus for under $30 is no easy feat. We typically only see this discount stretch to 50% but with an extra 3% off this is one of the best prices we've seen for a full 12 month PS Plus membership yet. Note: this code will only work in the US

