Google Stadia adds 10 games at last minute, bringing launch total to 22

Last week, we reported that Google Stadia would be launching on November 19 with a mere 12 titles in its roster. Now, on the eve of the game streaming platform's arrival, that number has grown to 22 – though you're likely to find the newly-added titles to be more than familiar.
- Google Stadia release date, price and games
- The best Google Stadia prices and sales in November 2019
- Netflix isn't keen on streaming games through its platform – here's why
After receiving a substantial amount of flak over the platform's initial lineup, Google's Phil Harrison took to Twitter today to announce a near-doubling of titles coming to Stadia.
Excited to announce that we are INCREASING the Day One launch line-up of titles for @GoogleStadia - we now have TWENTY TWO games launching with the platform on Tuesday. Huge thank you to our game developer and publisher partners for bringing more titles #stadiaNovember 18, 2019
Below is the updated list of titles that will be arriving on Google Stadia on November 19, 2019, with the new additions listed in bold text.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2
- Destiny 2: The Collection (available with Stadia Pro)
- Farming Simulator 2019
- Final Fantasy XV
- Football Manager 2020
- Grid 2019
- GYLT
- Just Dance 2020
- Kine
- Metro Exodus
- Mortal Kombat 11
- NBA 2K20
- Rage 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Samurai Shodown (available in Stadia Pro)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Thumper
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Trials Rising
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
There you have it: Google Stadia's complete launch lineup. If the new titles look familiar to you, it's because they'd already confirmed for release throughout the remainder of 2019.
Of course, there are a few more announced titles that won't make it for launch, but have been confirmed for release by the end of the year – these include Borderlands 3, Darksiders Genesis, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.
- Hands on: Google Stadia Controller review