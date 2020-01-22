Dell laptop sale: the XPS 13 laptop gets a massive $969 price cut

Dell is starting off the new year with incredible laptop deals that you can shop right now. For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 laptop on sale for $1,399.99 when you apply the coupon code LTXPS132AFF at checkout. That's a whopping $969 discount and a fantastic price for the top-rated 4K touch screen laptop.



The Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen display and packs 16GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 21 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we mentioned above, to receive this massive discount you must apply the coupon code LTXPS132AFF at checkout. We don't know how long Dell's offer is valid, so you should take advantage of this amazing deal before it's too late.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop: $2,368.99 $1,399.99 at Dell

The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop gets a massive $969 price cut when you apply coupon code LTXPS132AFF at checkout. The powerful laptop features a 13.3-inch 4K touch screen and packs 16GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor.

View Deal

See more laptop sales with the best cheap laptop deals: prices start at just $129 today.



You can also see more of the best cheap Dell laptop deals and prices.