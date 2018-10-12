Croatia vs England live stream: how to watch today's UEFA Nations League football online

It was only three months ago that England's dreams were dashed by Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals, but Southgate's Three Lions can heal some of the hurt on Friday with their Nations League tie in Rijeka. And we'll make sure you can catch a Croatia vs England live stream from anywhere with the instructions below.

Croatia vs England UEFA Nations League – where and when England's Nations League match in Croatia is being held at the HNK Rijeka Stadium, although it will take place behind closed doors due to a UEFA ban on Croatia for a swatsika being marked on their pitch in 2015. Taking place on Friday, October 12, kick-off is at 7.45pm BST, 2.45pm ET, 11.45am PT and 5.45am Saturday AET.

The first round of UEFA Nations League matches was heralded as a success, producing a far more competitive brand of football than the pretty drab international friendlies we've been used to over past seasons. England started with a narrow defeat against Spain, but now have a trip to Croatia and the chance to avenge that World Cup semi-final defeat in Russia.

While England lost 2-1 to Spain in their first group encounter, Croatia were dealt a more humiliating 6-0 thrashing by the Spanish, so the hosts have a point to prove in this one. What's more, the losing side edges toward a 'relegation' from their Nations League group, so there's all to play for. Among the potential debutants for England are youngsters James Maddison, Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount, along with Brighton defender Lewis Dunk.

Will any of the new boys have an impact and help England record their first ever Nations League points? Find out by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Croatia vs England wherever you are in the world.

Scroll down to find out which broadcasters are showing the Croatia vs England match in some of the major English speaking countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have the game, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream.

How to live stream the England match in the UK

England's latest Nations League tie will be shown by Sky Sports. That means if you're a subscriber you can enjoy the games on your TV (via Sky Sports Main Event) or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, NOW TV offers a pay-per-month, week or day service that allows you to watch the games on your set top box, smart TV or mobile device all without a contract commitment. If you're outside the UK, you can follow the VPN instructions above and access Sky or NOW that way.

How to watch Croatia vs England in Australia

After securing the rights to European internationals this summer, Optus Sport has live coverage of Croatia vs England in the Nations League. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Make sure your Friday night isn't too heavy if you want to be up for this one – kick-off is 5.45am Saturday morning.

Live stream England vs Croatia in the US

If you're in the US, ESPN2 and Spanish-language channel Univision Deportes are the two destinations for catching Croatia vs England live. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.