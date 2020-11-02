Black Friday gaming deals: up to 51% off Razer headsets, mice, keyboards and more

If you missed Razer's previous early Black Friday gaming deals you're in luck. With savings of up to 51% off headsets, mice, keyboards and controllers this early Black Friday sale is offering up everything you need for a new rig or desk setup.

Black Friday is getting closer and closer, though we first saw these deals a couple of weeks ago. That's because we've been seeing Black Friday offers hitting the shelves incredibly early this year - with plenty of savings to take advantage of.

Take the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse, for example. You'll find it with a $20 discount at Razer right now, bringing the final price down from $89.99 to $69.99 in the US - or £69.99 in the UK. That might not sound like much, but it's a good $15 more expensive at other retailers this week.

Plus, the Razer Kraken headset is down to just $99.99 at Razer and the premium BlackWidow Elite keyboard is up for $129.99 (was $169.99). You'll find both of these offers available in the UK as well.

Or, grab the Razer Raiju Mobile edition for just $74.99, courtesy of a 51% price drop. That beats out plenty of other retailers in both the US and in the UK, where you'll find it available for £69.99 down from £139.99.

We've rounded up the best Razer gaming deals here on this page - and you'll find plenty more gaming mouse deals and gaming headset sales elsewhere on the site.

Razer PC gaming deals - US

Razer BlackWidow Elite: $169.99 $129.99 at Razer

Save $40 on the Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard, now down to $129.99 at Razer. That matches Amazon's own price over Prime Day - though you'll still be able to find this offer live at Amazon if you miss out.

Razer Mamba Elite: $89.99 $69.99 at Razer

You might only be saving $20 on the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse this week, but it's still $15 cheaper than other retailers, including Amazon. You're getting the Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor here, with an ergonomic design and improved side grips to boot.

Razer Kraken Ultimate: $129.99 $99.99 at Razer

Amazon hasn't taken note of this $30 price drop yet, which means Razer is currently offering one of the best prices out there for the Razer Kraken Ultimate. You're getting THX Spatial audio, custom-tuned 50mm drivers and an ANC mic in here.

Razer Raiju Mobile: $149.99 $74.99 at Razer

Step up your mobile game with this 51% discount on the Razer Raiju mobile controller. You're paying just $74.99 for 60-degree tilt and signature Razer Mecha-Tactile action buttons here - whereas other retailers are still charging closer to $100.

Razer Junglecat: $99.99 $49.99 at Razer

You can also save 51% on the Razer Junglecat controller as well. The two pieces fit around your Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S10+, or Huawei P30 Pro for Android gaming with precision controls. You won't find this sales price available at Amazon anymore either.

Razer PC gaming deals - UK

Razer BlackWidow Elite: £169.99 £129.99 at Razer

Save £40 on the Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical keyboard in Razer's own early Black Friday deals. Choose between clicky green and silent (but still tactile) orange switches, each with an 80 million keystroke lifespan. Plus, you're getting all the fancy features here as well - a multi-function digital dial for media or mic controls, macro potential in every key and USB passthrough.

Razer Mamba Elite: £99.99 £79.99 at Razer

With a 50 hour battery life, 5G optical sensor, and Adaptive Frequency Technology for a super reliable connection, the Razer Mamba Elite offers up elite speed and excellent stability. You're getting 7 mappable buttons here, and up to five profiles for stored presets.

Razer Kraken Ultimate gaming headset: £129.99 £99.99 at Razer

The Razer Kraken Ultimate is under £100 right now, thanks to a 24% discount when you buy from Razer direct. With THX spatial audio, custom-tuned 50mm drivers and an ANC mic there's plenty of tech under the hood here, rarely found at this price.

Razer Raiju Mobile: £139.99 £69.99 at Razer

If you're looking to take your gaming on the go, do it in style. That Razer Raiju opens up your mobile games to incredibly tactile buttons, and plenty of customisation options. Perfect for switching between PC and mobile, you'll find this controller with a 51% discount right now.

Razer Junglecat: £99.99 £49.99 at Razer

The Razer Junglecat controller is also seeing more than half off right now as well. Two separate pieces fit around your Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S10+, or Huawei P30 Pro for Android gaming with precision controls.

