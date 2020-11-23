Black Friday camera deals: get 23% off the Canon EOS R in big Canon price cuts

Canon has now officially joined the Black Friday camera deals party with some hefty price cuts that include 23% off the full-frame Canon EOS R (with EF-EOS R mount adaptor) and a 28% price cut on the Canon EOS RP with a kit lens.

We had hoped that the recent arrival of the Canon EOS R5 and R6 might push the older, but still very capable, EOS R and RP into bargain territory. And Canon's new Black Friday deals have made that a reality, with impressive deals available for both US and UK fans.

The biggest discounts in the US are available for the bundle that sees the EOS R and RP come with the impressively versatile RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS lens. But you can also pick up both cameras for impressive body-only prices, with the EOS R getting a $200 discount and the EOS RP now available for $899.99, a pretty incredible price for a full-frame camera.

For UK-based Canon fans, the more impressive deals are on the EOS R and RP's body and EF-EOS R mount adaptor bundles. For the former you can claims a massive £440 cashback, while the EOS RP falls to just £999.99 with its new £220 cashback deal.

Not ready for a full-frame camera? There are also some great deals on the Canon EOS 90D DSLR and compact cameras including the G7 X Mark III too, which we've rounded up below.

Best Canon Black Friday camera deals (US)

Canon EOS RP body-only $999 $899 at Canon

The best-value full-frame camera has become an even bigger bargain with this $100 discount. The EOS RP combines good build quality with excellent image quality and sound autofocus. It's a great option if you already own some EF lenses, too.View Deal

Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS lens $1,399 $999 at Canon

Fancy starting your EOS RP career with the most versatile RF lens around? This bundle is for you. The RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS is an excellent all-rounder lens and makes this RP bundle superb value for those looking to move to full-frame for the first time.View Deal

Canon EOS R body-only $1,799 $1,599 at Canon

It might not have the eye-catching price tag of the ROS RP, but the Canon EOS R does brings some important upgrades. You get superior burst shooting (8fps vs 5fps on the RP), a better viewfinder, a higher-res 30.3MP sensor. This great deal cuts its price by $200.View Deal

Canon EOS R body-only with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS lens $2,199 $1,899 at Canon

This fantastic full-frame combo is now $300 off for Black Friday. The EOS R is a more powerful all-rounder than the EOS RP, offering Dual Pixel CMOS AF when shooting 4K video. Combine it with the 24-10mm lens, and you'll have most photographic scenarios covered.View Deal

Canon EOS 90D with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS $1,349 $1,199 at Canon

Prefer to shoot with DSLRs and their generous battery lives? The EOS 90D (which came out in 2019) is our favorite mid-range all-rounder, thanks to its 32.5MP sensor and uncropped 4K video. It offers excellent value in this bundle, which is now $150 off.View Deal

Best Canon Black Friday camera deals (UK)

Canon EOS R and EF-EOS R mount adaptor £1,879.99 £1,439.99 at Canon

Save a massive 23% on the EOS R with a mount adaptor, which lets you use it all of your old EF lenses. That's a great deal for this full-frame camera, which has a 30.3MP sensor, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 8fps burst shooting and 4K video powers.View Deal

Canon EOS RP and EF-EOS R mount adaptor £1,219.99 £999.99 at Canon

Looking to upgrade to a full-frame mirrorless without spending thousands? This is the way to go. The EOS RP with the EF-EOS R mount adaptor drops to below £1,000 in this great cashback deal, making our favourite budget full-framer even better value.View Deal

Canon EOS RP with RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM, backpack, SD card and spare battery £1,469.99 £1249.99 at Canon

If you fancy getting into full-frame photography and are starting from scratch, this new EOS RP bundle offers superb value. You get the small, powerful EOS RP with a versatile 24-105mm lens and three key accessories, including the stylish BP-13 backpack. Offer ends 30 November.View Deal

Canon EOS 90D body-only £1,209 £999 at Canon

If you prefer the handling and longer battery lives of DSLRs, this excellent deal on the EOS 90D equals its lowest-ever price. Arriving in August 2019, the 90D is very new by DSLR standards, which means its combines treats like a 32.5MP sensor and the ability to shoot uncropped 4K video.View Deal

Canon Powershot G7 X Mark III £719.99 £599.99 at Canon

Need a compact, reliable vlogging camera? The G7 X Mark III is one of the best around and is now £120 off in this deal, which ends on 30 November. It has great handling, impressive face detection, effective image stabilization and also a mic port for better audio.View Deal

Canon Ixus 185 £99.99 £89.99 at Canon

If all you need is a basic point-and-shoot camera for everyday shooting (or to hand to the kids), the Ixus 185 is one of the best around – and right now, you can pick it up for only £89.99. It has a 20MP sensor and 8x optical zoom, which gives it more reach than most smartphones.View Deal

