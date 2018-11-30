The best Netflix series in the UK (November 2018): fantastic Netflix shows

Exclusives, originals, classics, when it comes to the best of the best TV shows, Netflix is still our number one streaming platform. Although Now TV and Amazon Prime have a great selection of movies and TV, Netflix is still our firm favourite because it's constantly being updated with such a great mix of series both old and new.

[Update: The sixth and final season of House of Cards is here! Plus, Netflix has announced a host of anime series are coming to the platform in 2019, including beloved mecha-meets-teen-drama Evangelion in the spring.]

November on Netflix saw the sixth and final season of House of Cards land on our screens, the launch of the heartwarming new documentary series Dogs, as well as the return of The Good Place for a brand new series.

There's sad news for Daredevil fans however, which has just been cancelled by the streaming giant despite just finishing its popular third season.

In other Netflix news, it has expanded its offering of 'interactive storytelling' with Minecraft: Story Mode, a choose-your-adventure story developed by Telltale Games, which kids are sure to love.

What's coming soon on Netflix?

As you can probably tell from that quick rundown, one of the best things about Netflix is it really does cater for every taste, from gritty true crime and thrillers through to fantasy, space adventures and plenty of cartoons and fun for kids. We can’t guarantee it, but we’re pretty sure there’s something for everyone.

Let’s not forget that a lot of the best shows on Netflix right now are originals that have been created by the Netflix team and the studios behind them. In short, Netflix is really on a roll.

Here's some of the brilliant Netflix UK shows you can expect in early 2019:

A Series of Unfortunate Events, Season 3 - January 1 2019

Star Trek Discovery, Season 2 - January 18 2019

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4 (Part 2) - January 25 2019

Santa Clarita Diet, Season 3 - Early 2019