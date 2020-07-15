Amazon Razer deals cut prices on massive range of PC gaming accessories

Amazon is hosting a massive selection of Razer deals this week, in both the US and the UK. From gaming mice to keyboards to headsets, you'll find prices dropping on the full range right now whichever side of the pond you're on. So, if you're looking to update your setup, take advantage of these great offers to save some cash on top gear.

While some of these prices have been a little lower over seasonal sales, this is the cheapest you'll find these devices right now. At the cheaper end of the spectrum we have the Razer Mamba Elite, sitting at just $59.99 in the US, but if you're shopping in the UK you might as well make the most of this £77 Razer Naga Trinity as the cheaper option comes in at a similar price right now. If you're shopping for keyboards, however, you'll find this week's Razer deals are also offering the BlackWidow Elite for $40 off in the US and £63 off in the UK.

We're highlighting all the best Razer deals available this week just below, but if none of these take your fancy we're also rounding up some more quick links on cheaper models, smaller discounts, or older releases underneath them as well.

Shop more Razer deals at Amazon

Check out more cheap gaming mouse deals

Razer deals: US

Amazon's best Razer deals in the US

Razer Mamba Elite wired gaming mouse | $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

With a 16,000DPI optical sensor and nine programmable buttons, this mechanical gaming mouse has long held its own against similarly priced competition. Now, you can pick it up for $30 less at Amazon.

View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse | $99.99 $74 at Amazon

If you're looking for something a bit more customizable, there's three panels with the choice between 2, 7, and 12 button configurations on offer here. The Razer Naga Trinity offers flexibility and power, with a smooth 16,000 DPI optical sensor and mechanical switches.

View Deal

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL gaming keyboard | $129.99 $112.99 at Amazon

Razer deals are also extending to the Tournament Edition of the Huntsman gaming keyboard. You'll get speedy motion here with Linear Optical switches as well as full Chroma customization in a tenkeyless design.

View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse | $149.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on the Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse, the featherlight pointer with a 20,000 DPI and 70 hour battery. Complete with charging dock, you're picking up one of the fastest pointers on the market right now, at a nice little discount.

View Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset | $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

7.1 spatial surround sound, haptic feedback, and auto-adapting headband, the Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset is kitted out with all the latest features. Grab this for $30 less if you're looking to play wirelessly on PC or PS4, or wired on everything else.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard | $169.99 $129.99 at Amazon

The BlackWidow mechanical gaming keyboard is $40 off at Amazon right now, boasting clicky switches, a comfortable wrist rest and four onboard media dials for extra control and customization.

View Deal

Razer deals: US

Amazon's best Razer deals in the UK

Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse | £89.99 £73.67 at Amazon

The Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse has been the top choice for mid-range pointers for a while now, so picking it up at a £16 discount only sweetens the deal. There's 9 programmable buttons and full Chroma support in here as well.

View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse | £99.99 £77.99 at Amazon

This week's Razer deals are reaching the Naga Trinity as well, the uber customisable gaming mouse with a choice of three panels, each sporting their own button configurations. You're saving over £20 on this particular offer as well.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow gaming keyboard | £129.99 £84.99 at Amazon

Save £45 on the BlackWidow mechanical gaming keyboard, just £5 out from its all-time lowest price from February. That means excellent savings on the whisper quiet keys, perfect for those who don't appreciate the clicky sound of other mechanical switches.

View Deal

Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard | £179.99 £116.37 at Amazon

If you are looking for that clicky sound, you'll find a fantastic £63 saving on the Elite model of the BlackWidow mechanical gaming keyboard. This deal did briefly drop below £100 earlier this month, but this is the cheapest you'll find it today.

View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse | £169.99 £130 at Amazon

The lightweight, super fast Razer Viper Ultimate is perfect if you're looking to shave those crucial milliseconds off a headshot. You'll find this Razer gaming mouse deal for £30 off at Amazon this week.

View Deal

If you're looking to upgrade your setup this week, you might also want to check out all the best cheap gaming monitor sales available right now. For a full renovation, we're also bringing you the best gaming laptop deals on offer as well.