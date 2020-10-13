Amazon is offering big discounts on these Xbox One external hard drives

Amazon is offering big discounts on a range of Xbox One external hard drives as part of its Prime Day deals 2020. Xbox One external hard drives allow you to store extra save data and games, beyond your Xbox One's internal capabilities – and without having to tinker with the innards of your console.

And, with Xbox Game Pass continuing to build even more steam, you'll be wanting as much Xbox One storage as you can get your hands on, so that you can download all the games that take your fancy, without having to delete others.

Luckily, Amazon is offering some fantastic Xbox external hard drive deals on products from Seagate and Western Digital, with some products even including free access to Xbox Game Pass for a limited time. (Not in the US or UK? Then scroll down for the best Xbox One external hard drive prices in your region).

This is a great time to get a deal on an Xbox One external hard drive – especially if you're holding off on getting an Xbox Series X for a while. But if nothing here takes your fancy then it's worth keeping an eye on Black Friday deals, where we're expecting even more discounts on external console hard drives.

US

Seagate Game Drive For Xbox One| 2TB Portable External Hard Drive | 1-month Xbox Game Pass | $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

This is a great price for this 2TB Xbox One portable external hard drive, which can store more than 50 games. What's more, Seagate is throwing in one month's free access to Xbox Game Pass. Plenty of storage for plenty of games.View Deal

Seagate Game Drive For Xbox One | 2TB Portable External Hard Drive | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Special Edition | $99.99 $64.99 at Amazon

If you're a big Star Wars fan – and you aren't particularly fussed about an Xbox Game Pass membership or huge amounts of storage – then Amazon is offering $35 off this Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Special Edition Game Drive from Seagate.



Seagate Game Drive For Xbox One| 4TB Portable External Hard Drive | 2-month Xbox Game Pass | $118.66 $87.99 at Amazon

If the Seagate deal above doesn't quite cut it in terms of storage, then you may want to check out this one instead. Offering 4TB of storage and two months of Xbox Game Pass for less than $90, this Xbox external hard drive deal is hard to beat.View Deal

Seagate Game Drive for Xbox One | 8TB External Hard Drive Desktop | Dual USB Ports | $179.37 $144.99 from Amazon

Amazon has knocked $35 off this 8TB Xbox One external hard drive, meaning you get an absolutely colossal amount of storage at a pretty decent discount. View Deal

WD_Black 12TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox One | Desktop External Hard Drive | $272.49 $219.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mammoth amount of external storage for your Xbox One, and don't mind paying a bit more for it, then Amazon has knocked almost $60 off this WD_Black 12TB Game Drive, which comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.

View Deal

WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive | Portable External Hard Drive | $123.48 $94.99 at Amazon

If you want an external hard drive that works with your Xbox One, PS4, PC or Mac, then the WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive may be for you. And with Amazon slashing nearly $30 off the price, it's even better value right now.View Deal

UK

WD_Black 12TB D10 Game Drive for Xbox One | Desktop External Hard Drive | £266.25 £194.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mammoth amount of external storage for your Xbox One, and don't mind paying a bit more for it, then Amazon has knocked over £70 off this WD_Black 12TB Game Drive, which comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free.

View Deal

WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive for Xbox One | Portable External Hard Drive | £135.59 £99.99 at Amazon

The WD_Black P10 may not come cheap, but it'll provide plenty of room for your Xbox One games. Plus, with £35 off, it's even more enticing. What's more this game drive comes with two months of free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.View Deal

WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive | Portable External Hard Drive | £120.51 £99.99 at Amazon

If you want an external hard drive that works with your Xbox One, PS4, PC or Mac, then the WD_Black 5TB P10 Game Drive may be for you. And with Amazon slashing £20 off the price, it's even better value.View Deal

