Amazon Echo Buttons let you star in your own game show

Amazon really loves buttons. First, it released the Amazon Dash button that allowed users to order previously purchased products in a matter of seconds.

Now, Amazon is unveiling Echo Buttons, accessories for the Amazon Echo that can be customized by developers to add additional experiences to their apps.

The example Amazon gave at its Amazon Echo 2017 event was that the small, hockey puck-shaped Buttons could be used as a buzzer in a new Trivial Pursuit app from Hasbro.

While Buttons might at first be used as faux-game controllers for experiences, they’re certainly not relegated to only those apps – they're versatile enough to be used in a number of other applications down the road.

The Buttons will be available to purchase in sets of two for $19.99/£19.99.