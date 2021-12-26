The best after Christmas TV sales 2021: cheap 4K TV deals starting at $149.99

The 2021 after Christmas TV sales event is live with record-low prices on a range of 4K TV deals from all your favorite retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. We're sorted through all the offers to bring you the best after Christmas TV sales and stand-out deals just below.



The after Christmas TV sales event is the perfect opportunity to score your dream TV at a stunningly-low price from brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Retailers are offering massive discounts on a range of TVs to make room for 2022 sets, so you can grab the lowest prices of the season on a range of 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs.



You'll find our pick of the best after Christmas TV sales just below, and make sure to update this guide as we'll be updating it with all the best deals throughout the end of the year.

The best after Christmas TV deals

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set, Amazon has this Insignia 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $149.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen (just $20 more than the record-low), it's the best deal you can find right now and not a bad price for an HD TV with the Fire OS and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set in today's Christmas sales, Amazon has this 43-inch set from Toshiba on sale for just $289.99. While the smart TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience and a handy voice remote with Alexa.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV: $429.99 $318 at Walmart

Save $110 - Walmart's TV deals event has this TCL 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $318. You're getting the Roku operating system built-in, excellent smart capabilities, plus an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control.

Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 Onn. 50-inch C4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $349 $329 at Walmart

Save $20 - This 50-inch Onn. was going for a little cheaper last week but it remains one of the better choices out there for a super bang-for-the-buck mid-size TV on a budget. The standout feature here is Roku TV being built in - a very nice little addition that will get you easy access to a ton of top streaming platforms. We’ve actually already seen the 70-inch version of this display sell out, so it could be a good idea to pick this one up fairly quickly if you’re interested.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV: $499 $398 at Walmart

Save $100 – If you're looking for a mid-size TV deal, Walmart has the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $398. You're getting a stunning 4K Crystal display and smart capabilities, so you can easily stream all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more.

TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $449.99 TCL 55-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $449.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - Best Buy's latest sale has this 55-inch 4K smart TV from TCL on sale for $379.99. A fantastic value, you're getting the Google Assistant and Chromecast integration and Dolby Digital+ audio support, a voice remote, and HDR too.

Samsung TU7000 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 Samsung TU7000 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $648 $498 at Walmart

Save $150 – A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this Crystal UHD from Samsung is one of the company’s entry-level displays and it's on sale for a record-low price of $498 at Walmart. As you’d expect from such an experienced brand, however, it’s still absolutely great for the money. In particular, it benefits from a really solid ‘Crystal’ UHD 4K processor, easy to use Tizen operating system and full HDR support.

Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 Insignia 70-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Best Buy's after Christmas sale has this 70-inch 4K TV from Insignia on sale for just $549.99 - $30 less than the Black Friday price. The Insignia set packs 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and features the Fire OS for seamless streaming and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $600, which is an incredible value.

LG 60-inch UP8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 LG 60-inch UP8000 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $699.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Another fantastic TV deal from Best Buy's after Christmas TV sale is this 60-inch 4K TV from LG that's on sale for just $599.99. The LG display packs a powerful Quad-Core processor 4K resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 Samsung 70-inch 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV: $749.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

Save $70- Only available at Best Buy, this stunning 70-inch display supports 4K content, HDR, and its UHD goes well beyond HDTV. If you're looking for a mid-range TV from a reputable brand that makes a real statement and Best Buy's after Christmas sale brings the price down to just $679.99.

Sony 55-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 Sony 55-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - One of our favorite TV deals is this 55-inch 4K TV from Sony that's on sale for a record-low price of $749.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony's powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

LG OLED65C1 LG C1 OLED 65-inch UHD Smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,796 at Amazon

Save $703 - One of the best holiday TV deals, Amazon has the brilliant LG C1 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $1,796. It's one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the stunning OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio. If you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's getting a $700 discount.

More after Christmas sales

