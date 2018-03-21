Acer just launched an 18-core CPU, quad-GPU gaming desktop in India

Acer has unveiled an 18-core monster CPU - The Predator Orion 9000 in India. The desktop competes against the Alienware Area 51 mothership with an Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor.

Acer is promising users will be able to configure their system with up to four AMD Radeon Vega GPUs in CrossFire or two Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti’s in a SLI configuration.

Thermals are handeled by an all-in-one liquid cooling solution. Acer has also introduced its patented IceTunnel 2.0 airflow management that includes up to five intake fans to create a positive pressure air channel.

The Acer Predator Orion 9000 gaming desktop will go on sale from today, and is priced at Rs 3,19,999 – which is surprisingly low given that Intel’s 18-core processor would account for more than half the cost. It will be available at select Croma stores and Acer Exclusive stores

Connectivity

In terms of connectivity, the desktop includes two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports (one Type-C and one Type-A), eight USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (one Type-C and seven Type-A) and two USB 2.0 ports (Type-A). The Predator Orion 9000 overall supports three M.2 slots to extend the ability to increase the speed, power and capabilities of the PC, and four PCIe x16 slots provide ample expansion for video cards.