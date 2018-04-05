The best graphics cards for every budget in India

Whether it's snug in your PC cabinet or soldered on your laptop, the graphics card is the key component for PC gaming. Anyone even remotely interested in gaming would tell you that integrated graphics solutions don't really work, if you want to play the top and newest games.

A graphics card doesn’t even need to take up a ton of space. With Nvidia’s cutting-edge Max-Q tech for instance, you can run games in 4K in considerably thin laptops. But it comes at a pretty hefty price tag. Take the Asus ROG Zephyrus for an example.

AMD's renewed interest in high-end components showcased by the Radeon RX Vega has started a whole new battle in the best graphic cards market. So, here's some help to make your choice easier.

Best high-end GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Titan X performance without the Titan X cost

Stream Processors: 3,584 | Core Clock: 1,480MHz | Memory: 11GB GDDR5X | Memory Clock: 11GHz | Power Connectors: 1 x 6-pin; 1 x 8-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI

Titan X-like gaming performance

Improved cooling

A pricey investment for most

The GTX 1080 Ti is exactly what the Titan X Pascal should have been. Thanks to 11GB of GDDR5X VRAM, the GTX 1080 Ti is more capable than the GTX 1080, without costing an arm and a leg.

Performance-wise, the GTX 1080 Ti can’t compete with dual-wielding 1080s, but it is cheaper and it supports a larger pool of games than two lesser SLI cards. Aside from the mysterious absence of a DVI port, the GTX 1080 Ti looks identical to any of the other Pascal-series GPUs. However, take a closer inside and you’ll notice a sophisticated cooling system needed to keep all of your games running smoothly in up to 4K resolutions.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Best mid-range GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

The best GPU to start PC gaming

Stream Processors: 1,280 | Core Clock: 1,506MHz | Memory: 6GB GDDR5 | Memory Clock: 8Gbps | Power Connectors: 1 x 6-pin | Outputs: 3 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, DL-DVI

Solid 1080p performance

Great overclocker

No SLI compatibility

For Indian buyers though, value for money is often more important than raw power. And we think the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 is unparalleled when it comes to sheer value.

For a reasonable price, this graphics card offers 1080p gaming and – perhaps with a bit of overclocking – even 1440p. At the same time, however, the GTX 1060 doesn’t have SLI support, so you’re limited to a single card at a time.

Read the full review: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

Best entry-level GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Competitive for both eSports and in price

Stream Processors: 768 | Core Clock: 1,290MHz | Memory: 4GB GDDR5 | Memory Clock: 7Gbps | Power Connectors: PCIe | Outputs: 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x HDMI 2.0, DL-DVI

Solid 1080p performer

Good overclocking potential

Greater than 75W TDP

The Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti is another an affordable option. It supports a lot of games at 60fps, however, it is a tad more expensive than the GTX 1050.