Dell's XPS 13 laptop gets a massive $369 price cut

For a limited time, you can score a $369 price cut on the powerful XPS 13 at Dell. That brings the cost down to $999.99, which is the best price we've found for the best-selling laptop.

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.3-inch InfinityEdge display and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor. The powerful laptop received an upgraded battery life of up to 19 hours, and the new 2.25mm webcam is now placed above the display. Perfect for students and travel, the lightweight XPS 13 is Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop and weighs just 2.7 pounds.



As we mentioned above, this is a fantastic price for a powerful laptop, and with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a better deal any time soon.

Today's best XPS 13 laptop deal:

