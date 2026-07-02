\n<p id="elk-ae12cedf-7d98-4f79-b903-57e88dd84a12">July 7 is still a few days away but Amazon's early Prime Day deals are 'officially' live already. That means a heck of a lot of Amazon's own hardware, like Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Ring and Blink cameras, are already discounted, but it does seem like the online retail giant is holding something back.</p><p>For example, only the Kindle Colorsoft and the 2024 (2nd gen) Kindle Scribe are discounted, while some of the Fire TV Sticks are still full price. And yet there are all-time low prices already available, so why wait, eh?</p><p>I'm already picking some of my favourite early Prime Day deals for you in the tech category, but not to worry, I'll be here all through the main event too, bringing you the latest and best Prime Day deals.</p>\n