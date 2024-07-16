I'm a deals expert – these are the 73 best Prime Day 2024 deals you can shop right now

Amazon Prime Day has officially started for 2024 and we're on hand with live updates for this year's massive mega-sale at the world's favorite online retailer. Amazon's Prime Day sale is vast but TechRadar is here to help you sort the gold from the duds with live picks from our team of experts.

As deals editor, I've been covering Amazon Prime Day for – checks calendar – seven whole years. Yes, that's a lot of deals, and yes, that means I know a thing or two about how Amazon Prime Day works. In short, it's one of the best sales of the entire year for tech and the perfect opportunity to pick up everything from handy own-brand Amazon gadgets to huge OLED TVs.

Armed with an extensive knowledge of price history and the TechRadar team's vast backlog of product reviews, you'll find only the best Prime Day deals here on products we know are worth the cash. Where appropriate, I'll make sure to highlight any record-low prices along the way – of which there are many today, thankfully.

Remember, though, that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to buy the majority of these deals. If you haven't signed up you can get a one-month Amazon Prime free trial to access all the offers and try out the vast selection of other perks that come with a membership.

While you're here, remember to bookmark our comprehensive hub that features all of the best Amazon Prime Day deals in one.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - US editor's picks

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - editor's top 10 picks (US)

Sony WH-CH520: was $59.99 now $38 at Amazon

Even at their regular price of $59.99, the Sony WH-CH520 are a bargain. You get a phenomenal battery life of 50 hours along with very well-balanced sound and app support to get things just how you like them. There’s no active noise cancellation or 3.5mm jack but those are small concessions to make for such well-priced cans. Multipoint support sweetens the deal if you plan on using two devices at once like your phone and laptop.

TCL 55-inch Q65 QLED 4K TV: was $369.99 now $319.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this TCL 55-inch QLED 4K TV that's on sale for a terrific low price of $319.99. The TCL Q65 sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for improved picture and audio quality, HDR Pro Plus for vibrant colors and lights, and a Game Accelerator mode for smooth and responsive gaming performance. All for this close to $300? A fantastic deal.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149 now $99 at Amazon

The light and robust outdoor speaker from Bose is as cheap as it's ever been. Normally on sale at $149, Amazon has decided to slash the price of the Chilled Lilac case only. Whether you like the colour or not, you'll be guaranteed great audio technology, an IP67 rating, and a robust build. That's everything you need for a great outdoor party this summer.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $898.99 at Amazon

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS The latest MacBook Air is down to under $900 at Amazon – but a return to the previous historic low price. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

Amazon Fire Max 11: was $229.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

Here's a huge 40% price reduction on Amazon's biggest-ever tablet. The vivid 11-inch display is ideal for streaming your favorite shows, reading a book, or playing games. You get a battery life of up to 14 hours, while the optional stylus and keyboard add extra functionality to this capable tablet if you want to do a bit of light admin work with ease.

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399 now $199 at Amazon

Any pet owner knows that hair and dander develop fast while your beloved furry friend wanders around. The Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum makes removing such debris much simpler. It has a five layer filtration system for effective cleaning and removal, while a series of power settings and brush types mean you’re always in charge of how it works. A long battery life of up to 60 minutes is useful for all homes too.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

This Ninja Creami ice cream maker has become all the rage as a quick and convenient way to make all of your favorite frozen treats, milkshakes and sorbets at the touch of a button. This Prime-exclusive deal is strong, but we have seen the popular appliance for $20 cheaper in the past – however, that was about a year and a half ago. Chances are this is the best offer we'll see until Black Friday.

All-new Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock and it's already slashed $35 off the price for Prime members ahead of Prime Day. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo: was $1,549 now $1,239 at Amazon

The DJI Air 3 is our favourite all-round, great-performing drone. The fact that this offer sees it paired with a DJI remote controller and three extra batteries makes it a great package deal. The drone has nifty dual-camera functionality and is a next-level experience for Mini 3 Pro users. With a 20% reduction and summer upon us, now is the perfect time to take to the skies and capture those gorgeous sunsets.

Amazon Music Unlimited: free for five months

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to millions upon millions of songs – many in ultra-high-quality audio – for five months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, or want to try an alternative to Spotify then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - UK editor's picks

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - editor's top 10 picks (UK)

Sony WF-C500: was £54.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

We already called these earbuds 'great value for money' in our Sony WF-C500 review – and that was at the full asking price. Now down to a new record-low price of £40, we think they're an absolute steal – and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this new low price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and this is the cheapest price ever - sounds perfect.

Kindle: was £84.99 was £64.99 at Amazon

The latest version of the standard Kindle is now on sale as part of the annual Prime Day sale. It's a basic e-reader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £40 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. At £64, this Prime Day deal is a return to the previous record-low price from over a year ago now. Overall, a rare deal.

Shark Stratos IZ420UKT Cordless Vacuum: was £499.99 now £279 at Amazon

Voted our best cordless vacuum, this Shark Stratos is over £200 off for Prime Day. In our Shark Stratos review, we liked that it includes all the Shark tech we love (Anti Hair Wrap and Flexology) plus Clean Sense IQ technology which can sense how much dirt is on a floor and increase the suction power accordingly. This has already proved a popular choice since its launch, so be quick to grab this deal whilst it lasts.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3: was £289.99 now £169 at Amazon

We're big fans of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet at TechRadar so definitely want to share this big price cut on the flexible little laptop that brings it down to the cheapest price ever. In our very positive Lenovo Chromebook Duet review, we thought the original version offered an excellent balance between tablet portability and Chromebook flexibility. Plus, the day-long battery life is a huge boost for those who are always on the go.

All-new Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock and it's already slashed £30 off the price for Prime members ahead of Prime Day. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this over £200 discount if you've got a healthier budget and need a more modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £109 at Amazon

The latest release in Fitbit's range of dedicated fitness trackers has dropped to its cheapest price for Amazon Prime Day. It's a small but welcome £30 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £40 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's 55% off in the early deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case included for free, too.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was £49.99 now £26.99 at Amazon

An ultra-portable power bank that can fit in your pocket, the Anker Nano Power Bank has now been slashed to a mere £26.99 at Amazon for Prime Day, which is an excellent price for a 10,000mAh battery. With a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying handle, there’s nowhere you can’t take this power bank. There are also two extra ports, allowing for three-way charging of multiple devices.

Instant 3.8L Air Fryer: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

I'd usually be cautious recommending an air fryer that's this cheap but this one comes from respected manufacturer Instant. The small capacity means it's best for a single user or a couple to cook a range of different foods quickly and efficiently. It's basic but also comes with handy features such as easy-to-use controls, an auto-off function for peace of mind and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Televisions

Hisense 55-inch U8N mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $798 at Amazon

Hisense’s 55-inch U8N is now on sale for $798. That’s a great price for a 2024 mini-LED TV with a high brightness spec and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. The U8N is also a great TV for gaming with 144Hz support, and its 2.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos speaker system promises spacious sound. This is the lowest price we’ve yet seen for this TV, and it’s unlikely to go lower on Prime Day.

LG G4 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,796.99 at Amazon

The majority of this year's Prime Day deals have focused on the cheaper and budget-friendly displays in the Fire TV range, but here's one of the best savings we've seen on a premium OLED display. The LG G4 is well in the running to be the best TV of 2024 with its bright and vibrant picture, rich and deep blacks, and improved gaming and audio experience compared to previous models. This offer brings the top-end TV down to a new record-low price.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Televisions (UK)

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £749.99 now £429.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for around £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. This offer also beats the previous record-low price by £20.

Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV: was £1,999 now £897 at Amazon

The Samsung S90C OLED was TechRadar's best TV of last year, and while this is slightly higher than the £830 we've seen it go for recently, it's still a great price – and remember that we gave it five stars in our Samsung S90C review based on its original price of £1,999! For for less than half that price, you can get a still gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and good built-in sound. It might not be a new set, but it's still a top performer, and an awesome bargain at this price. If you're happy to look outside of Amazon's deals, you can get the 55-inch Samsung S92C for just £849 at Crampton & Moore. It's the same TV, with a slightly different frame.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was £1,549 now £1,249 at Amazon

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV with excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities, and performance. We've picked the 65-inch model here as it's ideal for almost any environment and situation, be it watching movies, streaming Netflix, or gaming on current-generation consoles. Today's deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of £1,249.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Laptops

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy

Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - macOS Best Buy has the MacBook Air M2 for a new lowest-ever price right now. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing and more intense workloads, this is worth the investment.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Laptops (UK)

Dell Inspiron 15: was £479 now £399 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 If you've got a budget of around £400 for a laptop then here's a great way to spend it. You get a solid mid-range device from Dell for the price, which comes with an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD. That's a good set of components for your day-to-day needs and light work. All-around performance is good, multitasking capabilities are fine and you will get some speedy load times. Sure, it's a little bulky at 15.6 inches in size, features some dated tech and the battery life of around 6 hours isn't ideal for portability. Still, this is a decent laptop for the price.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £749.99 now £545 at Amazon

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 A laptop at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. We would have preferred a more powerful processor to help it keep up with more demanding jobs, but this is still a reasonably powerful laptop for handling the majority of computing needs.

Dell XPS 13: was £1,344.99 now £999 at Amazon

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this last generation Dell XPS 13 laptop. It may be older but it still boasts a powerful specification with its top-end Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD – that's more than enough for your everyday computing needs and intense workloads. Plus, it's a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, and lightweight design for easy portability. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 review.

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Appliances

Amazon Prime Day deals 2024 - Appliances (UK)

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £74.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.