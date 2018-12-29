These are the best selling games on Steam in 2018

Every year Valve, the company behind the popular games store Steam, releases its list of the biggest selling games on the platform, and it has just unveiled its list of the best selling Steam games of 2018.

Due to Steam's huge popularity with PC gamers, these lists give us an excellent idea of what games are currently popular. Of course, it doesn't include games on other services, such as Origin, GOG (Good Old Games) or the recently-created Epic Games Store, nor does it include games that aren't available on Steam, but it still gives us a valuable overview of the big PC gaming hits.

Valve doesn't give away exact sales numbers, but it does break them down into groups based on gross revenue for the year: Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Platinum games

The very best sellers feature in the Platinum group, and include well known games such as GTA V, which continues to make huge amounts of money many years after it was first released.

There's also a number of new games for 2018 as well, which shows that recent releases are capable of making a lot of money.

The following games are the ones that have made the most money on Steam in 2018:

Gold games

Games that made enough money in 2018 to make it into the Gold category include established games such as The Witcher III, Assassin's Creed Origins and Cities Skylines.

Jurassic World Evolution is a notable new entry for 2018 in this category.

Biggest VR sellers of 2018

Valve also breaks down the biggest virtual reality games of 2018 as well. In the Platinum category Beat Saber, Job Simulator, Skyrim VR and Fallout 4 VR are some of the biggest sellers.

In the Gold category, Doom VFR, Zero Caliber and Space Pirate Trainer are some of the biggest sellers.

It's well worth looking at the full list, and while it only shows the biggest sellers on the Steam Store, it shows that PC gaming is in a great shape for 2019, with an eclectic mix of genres and styles selling bucket loads in 2018.