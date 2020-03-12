The Witcher 4 is coming after Cyberpunk 2077 – but it’ll be a while

Good news for any fans of The Witcher games, books, or recent The Witcher TV show on Netflix: there’s even more to come. CD Projekt RED has now revealed that a fourth The Witcher game is being developed, and will be the studio’s next project after the highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 RPG, which releases later this year.

In an interview with EuroGamer's Polish language site, CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński confirmed that another The Witcher game was already in the early development stages.

We’ve used some help from Google Translate here, so this shouldn’t be taken verbatim – but the statement equates roughly to: “We have already worked on another single player game. We have created a relatively clear concept that is waiting for further development. This is already beginning to happen, although we do not want to spend time at the moment.”

He added that work on the new title would start properly “immediately after the completion of work on Cyberpunk 2077.”

Kiciński also confirmed that the new game wouldn’t be called The Witcher 4, suggesting it won’t be a direct sequel to The Witcher 3, or may focus on a different lead character (Ciri, perhaps?). Given the huge range of character customization options in Cyberpunk 2077, we may even see a more freeform narrative experience, rather than the book-inspired The Witcher games of yore.

Spit and polish

We know that the Polish developer has now submitted Cyberpunk 2077 to age rating agencies worldwide, suggesting that the game is on the crux of completion.

That’s good, as the game was already delayed past its initial March release window – to September of this year – and we wouldn’t be overly happy at having to wait longer than that.

Cyberpunk 2077 looks to be a massively ambitious game, and should be pushing current-gen – as well as next-gen hardware like the Xbox Series X – to its limits. We’ll likely have to wait a good few years to see The Witcher 4 (or whatever it’s called) come to consoles, though PS5 and the new Xbox console seem like its likely destinations.