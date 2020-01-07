Sony’s rumored PS5 announcement at CES 2020 was a dud

Everyone has been waiting with bated breath for a Sony PS5 announcement at CES 2020 in Las Vegas – and we got one. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the PS5 release date or design reveal we were hoping for; instead, Sony PlayStation President Jim Ryan unveiled the new PS5 logo to a packed press room.

The new PS5 logo is exactly what you would image – replace the 4 of the ‘PS4’ with a ‘5’, and you’re basically there.

The lack of PS5 release date will be disappointing for those who have been looking forward to more news on the next generation console, but we were able to glean a few details from the Sony press conference.

PS5 price: what does a next-gen console cost?

We have announcements, we swear!

For all the lack of excitement in this particular announcement – a missed opportunity, for sure – there was still a hint of more exciting things to come.

Ryan ended the segment by teasing that “there’s plenty to share about the PS5 in the months ahead. And we look forward to sharing more details, including the content that will showcase the platform and the future of gaming.”

It seems there’ll be something of a bombshell around video game streaming, with Ryan adding that the console will be focused on being able “to deliver unique experiences with unprecedented speed.”

While that could refer to the ease of PS5 game downloads – with some mention previously of games that would let players selectively download certain campaigns or modes from a purchased title – you can bet your PS Plus that Sony has more tricks up its sleeve.