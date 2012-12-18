Apple fixes iPhone 5 and iPad mini Wi-Fi bug with iOS 6.0.2 release

Apple has released a minor update for its iOS 6 operating system, promising to fix a Wi-Fi bug.

iOS 6.0.2 became available for download on Tuesday afternoon, over the air or through the iTunes desktop platform, and is a 51.4MB download.

The only notes Apple offered on release was that the "fixes a bug that could impact Wi-Fi,"

The update is specific to the iPhone 5 and the iPad mini.

Next iOS 6.1 Beta also outed

The launch comes as Apple continues to prepare the next substantial update.

The fourth iOS 6 Beta was seeded to developers on Tuesday.

The Beta provides tools for Apple to integrate the Apple Maps app within their own offerings.

The company is yet to reveal when it will make iOS 6.1 available to the general public.

