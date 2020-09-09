PS5 games box art mega leak points to imminent reveal by Sony

Loads of box art for exclusive PS5 games have leaked on Amazon Australia, which could be interpreted as a sign that Sony is preparing an imminent info drop on its next-gen console.

Box art for the Demon's Souls remake, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Destruction All-Stars, Gran Turismo 7 and Returnal has been made public – though none of it is finalized, they do all feature the correct PS5 logos.

News aggregation account Nibellion reported the images, which you can check out below. While they might not be final, they look a bit too refined to just be placeholder images:

Some more #PS5 boxart has shown up on Amazon Australia (in some cases not finalized)https://t.co/QMHcaxxrvl pic.twitter.com/vFsS8Ttbr9September 9, 2020

And here's Demon's Souls for PS5:

The listings for the games can't currently be found on Amazon Australia, suggesting they've been taken down. That said, there is a PlayStation 5 games section of the site that features third-party titles like Far Cry 6 and NBA 2K21 at the time of writing – though there are no major surprises in there to speak of.

Is Sony about to fire back at Microsoft?

Microsoft has just confirmed the release date and price for both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, and some have speculated that a similar reveal from Sony is imminent. It would make sense: Microsoft pretty much has all its cards on the table now.

In the last few days, UK retailer Game has suggested PS5 pre-orders could open up this week. Sony hasn't said anything about it, though – and it was expected that such an announcement might be tied into another livestream. The manufacturer also dismissed an earlier suggestion that a PS5-related event was planned for today.

Perhaps, like Microsoft, Sony will simply announce everything at once.