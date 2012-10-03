Amazon Kindle Paperwhite orders pushed out 4-6 weeks

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite, the 6-inch e-reader introduced Sept. 6 alongside the Kindle Fire HD, has effectively sold out, according to reports Wednesday.

Any order placed from now into the foreseeable future will take between 4-6 weeks to fill.

If you click to read the device's specs and place an order on Amazon.com, the site delivers the bad news.

"Due to popular demand, orders placed today are expected to ship in four to six weeks," the message reads.

Paperwhite white hot

At a reasonable $119 for the base model and $179 for a 3G bump-up, the luminous e-reader has 62 percent more pixels than other models and 25 percent better contrast.

Its 8-week battery and ability to read in any scenery - from bright sunlight to low-lit living room - has clearly made this reader a popular choice.

High demand has hit the device before. At the end of September, consumers who ordered the device were told it wouldn't ship until Oct. 22.

At the time, Amazon limited orders to five per customer - now that number stands at two.

As of yet, there's no international shipping date for the Paperwhite, though some reports have it landing in the U.K., other parts of Europe, Australia, Canada, and other countries at the beginning of next year.

Via Amazon, GoodEReader