Apple iPhone: official sales figures due

Apple could be about to reveal just how successful the iPhone launch was

We already know that the Apple iPhone has been a phenomenally successful seller since its June 29th launch but Apple should reveal just how successful it's been tomorrow.

Wednesday sees the release of Apple's third quarter earnings figures for fiscal year 2007, included in which will be the first two days sales of the Apple iPhone. Apple is expected to reveal the numbers of iPhones it shifted in the first couple of days of sales - and possibly details of other iPhone sales milestones - at the same time as its quarterly figures.

Some analyst estimates for iPhone first weekend sales suggested figures of between 500,000 and 700,000 units sold. Rumours that US mobile operator AT&T had activated over 1 million iPhones in the first week have yet to be confirmed - or denied - by Apple.

Analysts are predicting a buoyant three month period for Apple, with a 21 per cent rise in revenue to $5.3 billion and 34 per cent increase in profits for the FY07 third quarter ended June 30th, according to a r eport on CNET . Figures have boosted by strong MacBook sales and MacBook Pro sales, offsetting some declines.

Apple's quarterly results are expected after Wednesday afternoon's close on Wall Street. Tech.co.uk will report on the figures when they become available.