Microsoft: 'iPhone 4 might be Apple's Vista'

Microsoft has labelled the iPhone 4 'like Vista', comparing it to one of the most derided operating systems in the company's history.

Microsoft's COO Kevin Turner said in a keynote speech at the software giant's Worldwide Developer Conference that he was 'okay' with the publicised iPhone 4 issues and that this snafu might help Microsoft's Windows Phone 7 launch.

"It looks like the iPhone 4 might be their Vista, and I'm okay with that," said Turner, according to Computer World.

"One of the things I want to make sure you know today is that you're going to be able to use a Windows Phone 7 and not have to worry about how you're holding it to make a phone call."

Ready for the reboot

Microsoft is set to reboot its mobile operating system in October this year, with new devices from HTC, Samsung and LG all being given a big marketing push by the Redmond brand.

Turner is still hopeful that this new build can turn things around for Microsoft, as the company has a history of poor mobile operating systems that valued function well ahead of form:

"We're back in the game. And this game is not over."

From Computer World