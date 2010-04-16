iPhone HD coming in June says Canadian telco

A Canadian carrier has suggested that Apple's next iPhone will be arriving in June, with the company's CEO dropping the information in a newspaper interview.

Robert Watson, speaking to the Leader Post, explained that the much mooted Apple iPhone HD is coming soon.

"The good news is that (Apple) is coming out with a new version of the iPhone in the June time-frame and they're going to put us on that," said Watson.

"So we're quite excited about that."

Every summer

Of course, new iPhones have arrived every summer at a similar time, including last year's iPhone 3GS, so it's not going to shock anyone.

Indeed, the likes of the Wall Street Journal have already pointed to a summer launch for a phone being labelled both iPhone HD and iPhone 4G

But hints like this all add to the likeliness of an arrival of a phone that could bring 4G functionality (for the US), faster processor and a better camera.

