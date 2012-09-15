Apple 'completely blown away' by iPhone 5 demand

After completely selling out of its available pre-order stock on day-one, Apple says it has been blown away by the demand for the new iPhone 5.

As we reported yesterday, those wishing to pre-order the device now face shipping times of 2-3 weeks before they'll receive the new 4-inch, iOS 6 device.

In a statement to AllThings D, Apple spokeswoman Nat Karris said: "Preorders for iPhone 5 have been incredible.

"We've been completely blown away by the customer response."

Gold rush

The gold rush to have the new iPhone on opening day, somewhat unsurprisingly, seems to have made this the most popular device yet.

TechCrunch believes the pre-order sell-out was 20 times faster than the iPhone 4 and the iPhone 4S although Apple is yet to reveal any hard numbers.

AllThingsD believes that may happen next week.

One thing's for sure, if you haven't ordered yet and you want the iPhone 5 on launch day, September 21, you'll need to join the queue at one of Apple's retail stores in the US or the UK.

Via: AllThingsD