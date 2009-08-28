Apple blames users for exploding iPhones

Claims of overheating and exploding iPhones have been denied by Apple after it has conducted its own investigation into the matter.

The BBC says French officials, where a number of the claims of overheating devices were made, have requested a meeting with the financial director of Apple France to discuss the matter.

The EC has already said it will be looking into the matter, which could lead to hot water for the electronics giant if proved to be true.

Apple denies

But Apple has issued a statement to deny the claims:

"To date, there are no confirmed battery overheating incidents for iPhone 3GS and the number of reports we are investigating is in the single digits."

"The iPhones with broken glass that we have analysed to date show that in all cases the glass cracked due to an external force that was applied to the iPhone."

So basically Apple is saying that users are

However many users are adamant that their iPhones are spontaneously combusting, and one user even claimed a shard of glass from the screen hit him in the eye, which would cause massive legal headaches for Apple if proved to be true.

Via The BBC