Trending

Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus announced

By Tablets  

Brings Android Honeycomb 3.2 to the mix

Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus announced
Comes with Honeycomb

Samsung has announced the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus – a Honeycomb version of its 7-inch tablet range.

Samsung seems to be loving the 7-inch section of the tablet market, probably because it is a place where Apple can't put them through the courts.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.7 offers up a superior screen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus has some impressive specs.

Android 3.2

The Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus runs the latest Android Honeycomb 3.2 and has been given a 1.2GHz dual core processor (up from 1GHz), 1GB of RAM, either 16GB or 32GB of built-in storage, 3-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras on the back and front, respectively.

So far so Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 old version, but the chassis has been given a trim as well, it's now 9.96mm and the tablet has been made lighter, too – weighing in a 345g.

Other features include a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi, 3G (HSPA+), Bluetooth 3.0, USB 2.0 and Wi-Fi Direct.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 7.0 Plus UK release date is "later this year" with pricing to be announced.

See more Tablets news