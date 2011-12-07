HP TouchPad $99 fire sale returns in US

Tablet fans in the US will have yet another opportunity to get their hands on the doomed HP TouchPad for just $99 this weekend.

HP will resurrect the WebOS-running tablet for one more fire sale by placing refurbished models on its eBay store this coming Sunday night, December 11.

16GB models will cost $99, while the 32GB tablet will set you back a modest $149. HP says the items will appear in the laptops section of its store and that all sales are final.

The company is also offering an accessory bundle for $79, which features a wireless keyboard, charging dock and case.

The sale will begin at 7pm EST and is unlikely to last much beyond 7:01pm given the demand for the dirt cheap devices during HPs numerous numerous attempts to shift the remaining inventory.

No more WebOS

HP announced earlier this summer that it was ceasing operations on all WebOS devices, following hugely disappointing TouchPad tablet and Pre 3 smartphone sales.

The company is expected to decide imminently whether it plans to permanently shut down, or sell the division, which would see the loss of 600 jobs.

Via: TechCrunch