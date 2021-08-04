Loki season 2 may introduce another Thor to the MCU

Loki season 2 might introduce viewers to another version of Thor, according to the Marvel show's head writer.

Michael Waldron, who penned the first season of Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has refused to rule out the prospect of a fifth version of Thor showing up in Loki season 2 – and that they could have ties to Sylvie.

Waldron was speaking to Polygon about the Disney Plus series, and his upcoming Starz drama show Heels, when he was asked about the possibility that season 2 of Loki would explore Sylvie's backstory in more detail.

"I guess we’ll see," Waldron said. "We certainly have our own rich backstory for her, stuff that didn’t get to make it into the show. Elissa Karasik, our episode 2 writer, wrote a lot of amazing backstory for Sylvie and everything. So those ideas exist out there."

When Polygon asked if Sylvie's version of Thor would form part of that backstory, Waldron simply stated: "Tune in."

There are many ways that Waldron's answer could be interpreted. Some may take them to be early confirmation that another Thor will appear, while others will view them as a non-committal tease used to drum up fan theories about the show's possible plot.

It'll be a while before we find out either way. Loki season 2 is currently in development at Marvel Studios, but the next instalment in the TV show doesn't have a release date yet.

Analysis: can we expect a fifth version of Thor to appear in Loki season 2?

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If Waldron's comments do suggest that another Thor is incoming, it'll be the fifth iteration of the character in the MCU.

Chris Hemsworth has portrayed the iconic God of Thunder seven times since his 2011 live-action debut, with three standalone adventures and four Avengers appearances under his Asgardian belt.

His next appearance will come in Thor's fourth solo movie – Love and Thunder – which is currently slated to arrive in theaters in May 2022.

However, Hemsworth's Thor isn't the only version of the Norse-inspired Marvel character that we've seen, or will see, in the MCU.

As fans may have noticed, Frog Thor – an amphibious, fan favorite comic version of Thor – could be briefly glimpsed in episode 5 of Loki season 1. Next, Hemsworth will voice a variant of Thor in Marvel's upcoming What If...? animated anthology series, which arrives on Disney Plus on August 11.

Finally, Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will become the Mighty Thor (as she does in a Thor comic series) in Love and Thunder, which will take the number of iterations of Thor to four by mid-2022.

If Loki season 2 introduces us to the version of Thor that Sylvie knew (before she was whisked away by the TVA), five different types of Thor will have been introduced in just 11 years. Loki aside, that means that Thor would have the most variations of the same character in the MCU.

Our opinion? We think Sylvie's Thor could show in season 2 of Loki, but we don't expect it to be a grown-up version like Hemsworth's iteration. If anything, based on Waldron's comments about Sylvie's backstory potentially making it into Loki season 2, we suspect that Sylvie's Thor will only appear in a flashback scene.

Sure, that would be disappointing in a way but, hey, Waldron never said that we'd see an adult version of Sylvie's Thor.