Dell's new SonicPoint AC wireless access points support high-speed 802.11ac

Dell's SonicPoint ACe has the added benefit of looking like a UFO

Dell today announced the launch of new SonicPoint AC Series wireless access points that it says will allow small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) to access "enterprise-class" wireless.

The new WAPs let these businesses set up faster and more secure wireless networks more easily and manage them at a lower cost, Dell said in a press release.

The AC Series includes the SonicPoint ACe, with dual radios, six removable external antennas, dimmable LEDs, and power options that include an AC adapter or an 802.3at Power over Ethernet (PoE) Injector; and the SonicPoint ACi, also with dual radios and dimmable LEDs, but with internally housed antennas and just the PoE Injector for power.

Dell cites research that claims prevalence of technologically superior 802.11ac Wi-Fi access points have increased from 8% to 45% since 2013, and the company says its new WAPs represent an "essential solution" as that continues to increase.

The SonicPoint AC Series also integrates Dell's SonicWALL next-gen firewalls for added security. They'll launch this month.