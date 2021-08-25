Halo Infinite’s release date has supposedly leaked, and it’s a little later than we thought

A release date for Halo Infinite may have been leaked, if a listing from a Taiwanese retailer and a screenshot from the Microsoft Store are to be believed.

Both images suggest Halo Infinite will release on December 8, 2021, which is slightly later than we expected. Halo’s 20th anniversary takes place on November 15, leading many to believe that Halo Infinite would drop on the same date.

According to Twitter user ALumia_Italia, a Microsoft Store listing for Halo Infinite’s campaign page was updated, and showed that the game will be released on December 8, 2021. A quick check of Halo Infinite’s Microsoft Store page shows the placeholder date of December 31, 2021, so it’s unclear when these screenshots were taken, or even if they’re 100% legitimate.

Scoop: Halo Infinite (Campaign) | Release Date December 8 https://t.co/5iO4pjLCjA pic.twitter.com/b7efdHp5tmAugust 25, 2021 See more

What strengthens this leak, though, is a product listing from a Taiwanese retailer that also points to the same release date of December 8. Twitter user Idle Sloth shared a screenshot of the information (thanks, VGC), but noted that it says Forge will be included, which we’ve since learned won’t be the case.

(Rumor) Possible Halo Infinite release date from a Taiwanese online shopping website. The informations says that the release date is December 8th. But is also says the forge will be in the game at launch. 👀🧂 🇹🇼 pic.twitter.com/LorxaQhT6vAugust 25, 2021 See more

Surprisingly, Halo Infinite didn’t feature in Microsoft’s Xbox Gamescom livestream, which took place on August 24. It would have made sense for Microsoft to reveal the game’s release date, but an announcement is now tipped to take place during Gamescom Opening Night Live, which takes place today, August 25, at 11am PT / 7pm BST / 2pm ET (or August 26 at 4am AEST).

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

With Forza Horizon 5 releasing on November 9 and PlayStation 5’s Horizon: Forbidden West reportedly pushed back to 2022, it makes sense for Microsoft to give its big holiday titles some breathing room.

A release date of December 8 also gives developer 343 Industries a little more wiggle room when it comes to polishing the game and squashing any bugs that may be present, which is always welcome.

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has previously said that Halo Infinite’s release date hasn’t been shared as Microsoft was still finalizing the release timing, and that other games could affect when Halo Infinite would launch. While not specifically mentioned, Spencer will have been referring to the likes of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which we now know will release on November 5, 2021.

Halo Infinite is due to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. It’ll also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one, and the game’s multiplayer mode will be free-to-play for the first time in the series’ history.