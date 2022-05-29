Apple Memorial Day deals are live: AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads and more on sale

The Apple Memorial Day sales event is the perfect opportunity to score massive deals on Apple's most coveted devices, including AirPods, the Apple Watch, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Memorial Day sales typically mean discounts on home items, appliances, and furniture, but this weekend is also offering impressive deals on Apple devices, and we're rounding up the top offers just below.



Some of our favorite Apple deals from today's Memorial Day sales include the best-selling AirPods Pro marked down to $189.99 (opens in new tab) (was $249), the small but mighty iPad mini for just $409 (was $499), and the powerful MacBook Air on sale for $899.99 (was $999.99).



If you're looking for Memorial Day deals on the Apple Watch, you can grab Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, the Apple Watch 7, on sale for a record-low price of $329 (opens in new tab) (was $399), and the hard-to-find Apple Watch 3 marked down to just $199 (opens in new tab).



See more of today's best Apple Memorial Day deals below and keep in mind, that most sales end on Monday at Midnight so you should take advantage of these epic bargains now before it's too late.

Apple Memorial Day sale: today's top deals

(opens in new tab) AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $118.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - If you're looking for the cheapest Memorial Day Apple deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $118.98 - $30 more than the record-low price. The 2019 AirPods include a wired charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): $179 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $29.01 - One of our favorite deals from today's Memorial Day sale is Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for $149.99 - $10 more than the all-time low. The wireless earbuds come with a MagSafe charging case that provides more than 30-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - Always a best-seller during Memorial Day sales, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $189.99. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. While we've seen the AirPods at a lower price before, this is the best deal you can find right now and $15 less than last week's price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $229 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - If you're looking for the cheapest smartwatch in today's Memorial Day sales, we've spotted the best-selling Apple Watch 3 in stock and on sale for just $199 at Amazon. Stock on the Series 3 smartwatch has been difficult to find as of late, and today's deal is just $10 more than the record-low price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): $279 $249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 - If you're looking to snag a deal on the budget Apple Watch Se, Amazo has the smartwatch on sale for $249. Today's offer is just $20 more than the record-low price we've seen this year and applies to the Black, Blue, and Starlight sports bands.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - Today's most popular Memorial Day apple deal is the best-selling Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of just $329 at Amazon. The Apple Watch 7 features a larger display, faster charging, and tracks heart rate, sleep, stress, and more.

(opens in new tab) Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: $329 $309 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Today's best iPad deal is the 10.2-inch Apple iPad that's on sale for just $309 at Amazon. That's the cheapest you can find right now and just $10 more than the record-low price. The 2021 iPad packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel front camera, and all-day battery life.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad mini (2021): $499 $409 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $90 – Today's Memorial Day sales event has the 2021 Apple iPad Mini on sale for $409. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $10 more than the record-low price. Today's offer is for the 64GB model, and the discount applies to all colors.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - You can get the 2021 iPad Pro on sale for $999 at Amazon's Memorial Day Apple sale. That's a $100 discount and the best deal you can find for the 12.9-inch tablet. The iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 (256GB): $999 $899 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Those on the hunt for a MacBook should check out Best Buy's Memorial Day sale, which features the latest Air M1 model with a hefty discount. While we've seen cheaper prices before (the record is $849), today's price is great considering this excellent ultrabook is currently sold out at Amazon. Not much to add here - this model has been around for two years now but still really holds up thanks to its fantastic design, screen, powerful chip, and absurdly long battery life. It's still one of our favorites here at TechRadar.

