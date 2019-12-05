Get it before it goes - the chance to grab a VPN deal for $1.32 a month is ending soon

2019's Black Friday sales extravaganza was a fantastic shop window for VPN deals and PureVPN's offer was one of the best we have seen...probably ever!

However, as the sales frenzy day has come and gone, the clock is ticking on this offer - it expires on Friday, December 6 at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT (1.30pm GMT / 12.30am AEDT).

Currently, this is one of the cheapest VPN prices going. So if you're looking for a great VPN at a very affordable price - this offer could be ideal for you. Not only that but you're getting extensive coverage - up to five devices on one account which makes it excellent value.

On top of that this is a five-year plan so you don't have to worry about your VPN needs until 2024, you'll simply pay $79 now and be covered for all that time. Plus PureVPN grants you access to over 2,000 servers - all of this for the equivalent of $1.32 a month.

Want to find out more? Keep reading because we have got the full deal for you.

PureVPN's limited time Black Friday VPN deal:

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 88% off | $1.32 a month ($79 total)

This is among the cheapest VPN deals going - it really is ridiculously cheap! You can connect up to five devices to one account, so your smartphone, TV etc, plus it offers over 2,000 servers and claims super fast speeds. All that for one payment of $79 to cover the next five years. And if customer support is a worry for you then look no further. PureVPN offers you 24/7 customer support, so if you ever have any questions you can always contact it. And if you're not happy with Pure's services, it also offers a 31-day money back guarantee.View Deal

What can you do with a VPN

A VPN or Virtual Private Network allows you to browse the internet securely and bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking its in a different location.

Another equally important reason it has become so increasingly popular is because it allows you to browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technologies that basically mean you're browsing anonymous, so if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

