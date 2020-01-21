Disney Plus UK to launch early with new March 24 release date

Disney Plus UK is launching early – with a new March 24 release date that will see the Disney streaming service finally arrive on UK shores, as well as the rest of Europe.

After these painful months of waiting, since Disney Plus first launched in the Netherlands, US, Canada, and Australia in November of last year, the schedule change is a relief, if a minor one – as the platform had been due to hit the UK only a week later on March 31. Still, that's one more week we won't be without Baby Yoda, and that's something isn't it? They grow up so fast!

It's not just the UK benefiting, either. Disney has confirmed that the date change also extends to Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.

This is also the first time the UK pricing has been confirmed, with a monthly rate of £5.99 or annual rate of £59.99 (roughly equivalent to the US pricing of $6.99 monthly and $69.99 annually).

That's roughly what we expected, and it means we're still getting a Disney Plus subscription for less than the cheapest Netflix plan.

In a world of delays, thank you Disney

It's been a rough few weeks for those of us in the entertainment business.

Multiple AAA video games have seen their launches put off for several months, with Cyberpunk 2077 getting delayed to September – along with Marvel's Avengers – while Dying Light 2 and the Final Fantasy VII remake have also had their release dates postponed. The Last of Us Part 2 had been expected to launch in February, too – so soon – but has since been pushed back to May, 2020.

Delivering an entertainment product not only on time, but ahead of schedule? Unheard of. But it's a morsel of good news worth celebrating.