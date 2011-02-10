HP WebOS coming to a PC near you

HP announced a trio of WebOS touchscreen devices at a press conference in San Francisco this week and hinted that the operating system is making its way to the PC.

Although the HP TouchPad tablet, HP Pre 3 and

HP Veer

were undoubtedly the stars of the show, Todd Bradley, HP's executive vice president of the personal systems group, said that WebOS would be coming "to the device that has the biggest reach of all - the personal computer."

WebOS: Windows contender

Now, this isn't to say that it will be a full-on Windows replacement but it looks as if WebOS could be an overlay to use on touchscreen PCs, which would make the touch experience better than what Windows 7 currently offers - and backs up a rumour which was doing the rounds late 2010.

It is unclear whether HP is looking to port WebOS on to non-touchscreen computers as well.

HP announced that it is working with developers to bring the best WebOS experience to phones and beyond – so it will be interesting to see how this will affect the company's relationship with Microsoft.

Suddenly, the two companies don't look as close as they did at CES 2010 when Steve Ballmer held up the HP Slate 500 as one of his new devices of choice.