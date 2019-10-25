Best OLED TVs 2019: the best OLED televisions available today

When you're looking at the next TV to bring into your home, it's no surprise that the best OLED TVs are going to be strong contenders. OLED is increasingly becoming the go-to panel technology for premium sets, while the very best OLED TVs out there can offer a level of contrast and color accuracy beyond a lot of their LCD counterparts.

Savvy buyers will be looking towards Black Friday and Cyber Monday for the chance to snag an OLED on the cheap – and we'll be listing the biggest discounts in our Black Friday TV deals guide in the weeks ahead.

Though OLED panels tend to be limited in brightness, advances in manufacturing have made them a better and brighter proposition than ever – and therefore even more adept at handling the ultra-bright high dynamic range (HDR) picture format that’s become the latest must-have television technology.

Even more importantly, OLED TVs are finally hitting price points that you didn’t have to be an oil tycoon to afford – the upcoming LG rollable TV aside. Some truly budget OLEDs could be skimping too much on quality, in our mind, but the general price drop is making OLED far more accessible than it was a year or so ago, especially for models like the LG B9 or (admittedly flawed) Hisense O8B OLED.

However, OLED TVs still cost substantially more than the majority of LCD televisions. And while remaining peerless for contrast/black level performance, even the new improved OLEDs can’t get close to the HDR friendly levels of brightness some LCD TVs can muster.

In each section we’ve tried to pick a range of TVs that cover an array of different price points and features, with sizes across 55-inch, 65-inch, and above. And with each selected model we’ve explained why we picked it – and any flaws it may have.

So if you're after a screen with an inscrutable contrast ratio, here’s our pick of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now. Check out the TV buying guide video below too if you like.

Best OLED TVs of 2019: ranked

Image Credit: LG

1. LG C9 OLED Series

The smartest OLED TV out there?

55-inch: LG OLED55C9 | 65-inch: LG OLED65C9 | 77-inch: LG OLED77C9

Dolby Vision and Atmos

AI-enhanced smart platform

Gorgeous design

Lacks brightness vs LCD

Weaker speakers compared to higher end LG OLEDs

The LG C9 OLED is very easy to recommend. As the upgrade to the C8, which topped our list last year, the C9 OLED continues LG's winning streak as the best performing OLED television for the price.

LG has been leading the charge with its OLED TVs – no surprise, given it's technically LG-made panels being used in rival sets by Sony, Panasonic, and the like. But where the C9 triumphs is in offering a premium OLED picture at a lower price point than much of the OLED sets out there, widening the user base beyond a few high-earners.

Combining a stunning display with an immense amount of features and formats – with LG's brilliant webOS smart platform – this is undoubtedly one of the best 4K TVs ever made.

There aren't huge differences with last year's model, but the addition of the 2nd Gen a9 processor means the picture processing is truly top-notch. You also get Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support (premium video and audio technologies) though not the competing HDR10+ video standard.

Like other OLEDs, the C9 doesn't match the high brightness of premium LCDs (the C9 peaks at 780 nits) but more than compensates with its punchy, vibrant picture. And where the C9 lacks the 4.2 channel speakers of the E9 OLED – or the lower price of the LG B9 OLED – its sloped TV stand proves a deft way of angling speaker output towards the viewer.

Sure, there are more expensive OLEDs out there, but if you're after a top panel that justifies its asking price, the C9 is the television you want.

Read the full review: LG C9 OLED (OLED55C9, OLED65C9, OLED77C9)

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Sony Bravia A9G OLED TV

The A9G Master Series is an OLED to take on the best

65-inch: Sony Bravia 65A9G | 55-inch: Sony Bravia 55A9G

Top-class upscaling

Acoustic Surface+ audio

Lean back design

No Freeview Play, or HDR10+

Why buy the A9G OLED? The 2019 model excels when it comes to upscaling, with SD and HD images looking as polished and detailed as you could hope for on the A9G’s 4K display – while the OLED panel manages to draw out incredible color and contrast performance.

Sound is also a key feature, with Sony’s premium Acoustic Surface+ Audio technology emitting audio out of the panel itself, rather than jutting out of rear-firing speakers.

There are some specific flaws worth noting, including the lack of Freeview Play – the on demand service for British broadcasters. While you get premium Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos formats, there’s also no HDR10+, which may be an issue depending on which streaming services and HDR sources you use. The A9G is, however, IMAX Enhanced certified for those keen on the cinematic aspect ratio and DTS-mixed audio that affords.

Coming in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes, there’s a lot of screen on show too – though you’re starting at £2,899 for the smallest size, with a considerable price tag for a television in your home.

Read the full review: Sony A9G Master Series OLED

(Image credit: Panasonic)

3. Panasonic GZ2000 4K OLED TV (not for US)

A gorgeous OLED TV with a custom panel and blistering sound

55-inch: Panasonic TX-55GZ2000 | 65-inch: Panasonic TX-65GZ2000

Wide HDR support

Custom OLED panel

Top-notch sound

Poor app support

No HDMI 2.1

Not sold in US

The Panasonic GZ2000 is rightly at the top of the 2019 Panasonic TV range, with a custom panel elevating the picture above the (already impressive) GZ1500 and GZ1000 models.

Panasonic has set itself apart with dedicated HDR support, and the GZ2000 receives the same HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and HLG formats as found on the mid-range GX800 LED – meaning you're never left unable to play a certain title in its best possibly quality.

The manufacturers close links to Hollywood colorists shows through too, with the GZ2000 being a mastering set of choice in production studios in North America – even if you can't buy Panasonic TVs in retail in the US.

What really sets the GZ2000 apart, though, is the sound system. With 140W speakers, split between hefty upward-firing drivers and a built-in soundbar, this is possibly the closest you'll get to cinema sound without investing in the right external AV kit – or just going to a cinema.

Certainly one of the best OLED TVs of the year, and it only ranks number three on this list because of its limited availability and possibly restrictive cost – starting at £3,299 for the 55-inch model.

Read our full review: Panasonic GZ2000 TV review

Image Credit: LG

4. LG E9 OLED TV

A stunning looking-glass OLED TV

55-inch: LG OLED55E9 | 65-inch: LG OLED65E9

Stunning design

Dynamic, vibrant pictures

Patchy Bluetooth for headphones

No HDR10+

The LG E9 OLED certainly has the design chops. Its slim glass display does without any fiddly legs or rim around the screen's edge, and the effect is startling. This is an OLED panel that almost seems to be floating, without any troublesome casing to hem the picture in.

LG's new a9 Gen 2 processor is hard at work here, ensuring crisp detail and smooth motion throughout – with the typically deep blacks and rich, vibrant colors expected of an OLED display. You don't get much closer to cinematic without actually going to a cinema.

We're still sad about the absence of the E7's integrated soundbar – both the E8 and E9 opted for a thinner speaker band instead – but the 4.2 channel audio and Dolby Atmos support still make for a dynamic soundscape far beyond your average television.

When all's said and done, it's hard to justify the E9 over the C9, given the similar picture processing and same outstanding smart TV platform, webOS – now with Alexa integration and an upgraded menu system for easier navigation. But if you want an OLED set with the looks to match, and a boost to audio, the E9 will be a stunning addition to your living room.

Read the full review: LG OLED E9

Image Credit: Philips

5. Philips OLED 803 (not for US)

Gorgeous Ambilight colors and an equally gorgeous OLED panel

55-inch: Philips 55OLED8043 | 65-inch: Philips 65OLED803

Smashes both HD and 4K

Immersive Ambilight

No Freeview Play

Android TV

Philips OLED 803 is a beautiful OLED television, if you can get past some minor issues.

The main draw here is Philips second-generation P5 processor, which manages to double the processing power of the chip seen in the 803's predecessors. The results are stunning, with a Perfect Natural Reality function that algorithmically tweaks contrast, brightness, and definition to optimize your picture on the fly.

The effect of Philips' P5 engine may sometimes be subtle with real-world content, but it gives this set an edge when it comes to playing in SDR 4K or HD. You're also getting Philip's unique Ambilight technology, which throws onscreen colors onto the wall behind your television, giving a sense of real atmosphere.

The 803 is technically second-in-line to Philips' OLED, after the OLED 903+, but the only real difference is the latter's integrated Bowers & Wilkins soundbar – an improvement on sound, sure, but you'll save a neat £500 by going after the 803 and sticking with your current sound system instead.

There's some input lag, so this isn't as well-suited a TV to gaming as some of the others on this list – and the Android TV interface isn't the most seamless. Not to mention the exclusion of the Freeview Play catch-up service, which is increasingly expected as standard for UK viewers.

We've reviewed the newer Philips OLED 804 that will be coming to non-US markets in late 2019, but for now the 803 is the most tempting Philips OLED you can buy right now.

Read our full review: Philips OLED 803

(Image credit: Hisense)

6. Hisense O8B OLED TV (UK / AU only)

The cheapest OLED TV on the market – with some compromises

55-inch: H55O8BUK

Cheapest OLED out there

Fast, clean interface

Format issues

That screensaver...

The Hisense O8B OLED holds the mantle of the cheapest OLED on the market, at only £1,299 (around $1,640 / AU$2,440) for the UK model. For such a premium TV technology that's been frustratingly resistant to price drops, that alone earns it a place on this list.

Featuring an LG-made OLED panel, the OB8 has the visual punch of its competitors, with vivid colors that pop out of the screen, and stark blacks retreating into it. The lightning-fast Vidaa U smart TV platform, too, is a joy to zip through, cutting back the clutter for a clean and straightforward interface.

The O8B doesn't quite have the processing smarts of the others on this list, sadly – making for some frame rate issues, and occasional problems playing or switching to different HDR formats like Dolby Vision. While light bloom shouldn't be an issue on an OLED, either – given the precise pixel control – we found bright light sources would overpower dark areas of the screen nearby.

There is impressive support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Atmos surround sound aside, though this is a set that doesn't quite get the basics right, despite the premium software packed into it. For the price, though, it's worth a nod, and we could certainly see Hisense upping its game in this range down the line.

There's no US model yet, though you can now find it in the UK – or as the 'Hisense OLED' in Australia.

Read our full review: Hisense O8B OLED TV review

