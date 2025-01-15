Looks like Sansui will be your best cheap OLED TV option in a range of sizes in 2025 in the US
When it comes to budget OLEDs, there won't be many models to choose from this year
- Sansui will make three sizes of OLED TV in 2025: 55, 65 and 77 inches
- 4K OLED panels with Google TV, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision
- Current version was launched with a price of $799
We've got good and bad news about the cheaper competitors for our list of the best OLED TVs in 2025. The good news is that Sansui will bring a new range of more-affordable OLEDs out in 2025, following its 2024 range. And the bad is that the choice overall still won't be very big, because LG is actually cutting back on its own options.
LG's told TechRadar that it's cheaper LG B5 will only come in two sizes: 65 inches and either 55 or 77 inches (but it wasn't able to confirm at the time), and LG already stopped its super-cheap A-series of TVs in the UK and US. And while the UK may get an affordable OLED option from Philips TVs, it hasn't announced any new models yet, and it's very unlikely to be available in the US.
That means for US buyers, the choice of cheap OLED TVs is going to come down to the two LG sizes and the three Sansui sizes, so at least we're getting the extra size flexibility from Sansui. So how do the Sansui models compare?
Sansui's affordable OLEDs for 2025 are cheap and cheerful
The Sansui line-up for 2025 comes in 55 inches, 65 inches and 77 inches. Each model has a 120Hz 4K W-OLED panel manufactured by LG Display, and each one has support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. They'll be running Google TV and will have two HDMI 2.1 connections with ALLM and VRR for gamers… and an enhanced Karaoke Mode, which is something you don't hear enough about in TVs, if you ask me.
We don't yet know the price – the TVs won't be coming out until the second quarter of 2025 – but in a press release Sansui says it intends to continue as "the most affordable OLED on the market." Given that last year's model launched at just $799 for the 55-inch model, we'd expect the 2025 to be priced very aggressively too. For comparison, the launch price of the LG B4 was $1,399, so Sansui is being very aggressive here.
We'll have to test the TVs to see how that price difference affects performance, and sadly we don't expect the Sansui models to come to the UK – but for US buyers who want a budget OLED, at least someone's keeping the flag flying.
