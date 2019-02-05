A Groundhog Day game is coming to PSVR

After 26 years, Bill Murray's hit comedy Groundhog Day is getting a sequel. But it's not what you might expect.

Groundhog Day: Like Father, Like Son is a virtual reality adventure game due for release later this year on PSVR, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

Like Father, Like Son sees you playing as Phil Connors Jr., the arrogant and charming descendent of Bill Murray's original iconic character Phil Connors, who was cursed with reliving the same day again and again until he got it right.

Junior is a bit ratty about the fact he lives in is father's shadow, so he's not pleased to inherit his father's curse to relive the same hellish day in his parochial hometown of Punxsutawney.

With over eight hours of puzzles and branching narrative gameplay, the story challenges you to think past today (and today, and today) to break the time-loop cycle and finally escape into tomorrow.

You can check out the trailer below:

Punxsutawney Phil

Groundhog Day: Like Father, Like Son is being developed by Tequila Works (the studio behind Rime) in partnership with Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and MWM Immersive.

Rime was a bit of a Zelda-esque puzzle-solving adventure game set on a mysterious island, so this is a bit of a departure for them. But the trailer for the new game shows a lively world true to the spirit of the original cult film and chock full of charming NPCs that Tequila Works assures you'll be able to chat with extensively.