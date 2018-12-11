The best Oculus Go games for newcomers

Virtual reality (VR) headsets are getting increasingly popular, and that means that more people are aware of them and use them.

TechRadar's VR Month TechRadar and PC Gamer are diving deep into virtual reality this month with a series of guides, how-tos, and features digging into every aspect of VR that we're simply calling VR Month. It's all being made possible by Oculus, which stepped up to support this month-long project. Thanks, Oculus!

However, it also means that more developers are taking interest in VR and releasing new games for it.

While the likes of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive have become mainstays for high-quality VR, it’s headsets like the Oculus Go, which run on a battery and cost a little less, that are bringing VR to the masses.

If you’re new to the Oculus Go, however, you might be wondering where to start.

After all, with so many games available to buy, it might be hard to figure out which games to go for.

That, however, is why we’ve put together this guide: here are some of the best Oculus Go games for those new to the VR world.

Bait!

If you’re looking for a fun and immersive game to get you started in VR, then Bait! is an excellent game to go for. In the game, you’ll find yourself on Bait! Island, where you’re being tasked with catching a rare fish, which will help save the struggling aquarium where you work. You’ll catch a ton of different fish, make friends with locals on the island, and more. Eventually, you’ll also have choices to make, like will you stay loyal to both your new friends and your boss?

Perhaps one of the best things about Bait! is the fact that it’s free. So, if you’re not so sure about buying a VR game, thankfully, you don’t have to worry too much with this game.

Augmented Empire

Perhaps you’re more interested in slightly more mysterious games. If that’s you, then Augmented Empire is definitely a game you should consider. The game is set in 2058, in which the dystopian city of New Savannah is divided into three different tiers through a citizen grading system. The game itself is turn-based, and sees you controlling your agents from the comfort of your futuristic hideout. The game is artistic and well-designed, plus it’s got a decent narrative and compelling story – that’s always helpful.

So, how much will Augmented Empire set you back if you’re interested in buying it? Thankfully, not too much: the game is available for $9.99 on the Oculus Store.

Pet Lab

Ever wanted to own a pet that isn’t a cat or dog? Pet Lab is where you can go do just that. In the game, you’ll create, train and customize any number of magical creatures, and even run your own magical creature shop. With your trusty magic wand, you can create creatures for customers far and wide. You can customize things like horns, tails, ears and even create custom furs for the different magical creatures. After you’ve created a pet, train it in the training den to hone its skills and compete.

One of the best things about Pet Lab is how inexpensive it is. In fact, it doesn’t cost a cent – it’s a great choice for those that don’t want to spend too much on VR games.

Dead and Buried

For those that prefer a slightly more violent game to sink into, Dead and Buried is one to consider. The game is a first-person shooter, and in it you’ll fend off the hordes of ghosts in two different settings: the Old Saloon and the Gold Mines. Not only can you play alone, but you can also play through levels with other players. For the Oculus veterans, this game might sound familiar – it’s a portable version of the Oculus Rift game of the same name.

On top of being an exciting game, Dead and Buried also happens to be free, so go ahead and download it if you’re interested.

Wands

Wands may not be officially affiliated with Harry Potter, but it’s definitely a great game to try for those still waiting for their owl to show up with letter of admission to Hogwarts. The game itself is a magic-dueling game in which you’ll design your wand, then start dueling against the computer or against other players. Once you get into the swing of things, you’ll find that the game is actually very exciting.

Unlike most of the other games on this list, Wands isn’t free. But, at $9.99, it’s definitely not a massive investment to become a virtual wizard.

Supported content on TechRadar means the article has been created in partnership with a developer, publisher, manufacturer or other relevant party. When you see this disclosure note in an article, it means that the article idea has been approved by another company – a developer, hardware maker, or publisher – but that otherwise the content is planned, written, and published by TechRadar without any further approval. This is distinct from sponsored content on TechRadar, which is created entirely by a third party, and not the TechRadar editorial team.