Nintendo Direct at E3 2021: how to watch the Switch games showcase live

Nintendo is set to host a showcase as part of E3 2021 in just a few hours. And if you want to watch the whole event live, then you're in the right place.

Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 will focus exclusively on Nintendo Switch software, so we're not expecting to see the Nintendo Switch Pro today. We are expecting, however, to see a plethora of Switch games - with some of these titles maybe even making their way to Nintendo's rumored new console (more on this below).

Want to catch all the action live? Read on for how to watch Nintendo Direct at E3 2021.

E3 2021: schedule, dates, attendees and predictions

Summer Game Fest 2021: schedule, dates, lineup, US and UK times

New games 2021: game release dates for console and PC

How to watch Nintendo Direct at E3 2021

Nintendo's showcase kicks off on June 15 at 5pm BST / 9am PT / 12pm ET (or June 16 at 2am AEST). The showcase will last roughly 40 minutes and, immediately after the main show, there will be three hours of deep dives on gameplay for a handful of Nintendo Switch games in Nintendo Treehouse: Live.

You can watch Nintendo Direct at E3 2021 and Nintendo Treehouse: Live on Twitchand YouTube. But we've also embedded the stream above, so you can catch all the action right here.

Nintendo Direct at E3 2021: what to expect

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has confirmed that its showcase will focus "exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021".

That 2021 release date focus means that we're very likely to get an update on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Monster Hunter Stories 2 and Mario Golf: Super Rush first and foremost.

But we're also hoping that Nintendo will treat us to a release date (and more details) on Breath of the Wild 2, gameplay footage of Splatoon 3 and Bayonetta 3, and maybe a closer look at the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes and Pokémon Legends: Arceus. We're also hoping we'll finally get an update on Metroid Prime 4, which was officially announced four years ago. It's unlikely we'll get all of this but we're at the very least hoping for that Breath of the Wild 2 update.

Following the main show, we'll get a look at the games showcased in action during Nintendo Treehouse Live - which should provide some extra juicy details we didn't get in the main show.

What we're not expecting today is the announcement of the rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, as Nintendo has specifically said this showcase will focus on software. But it's still worth keeping an eye on the game announcements and reveals today, as it's likely we'll see some - if not all - of these titles making their way to Nintendo's new console in the future.