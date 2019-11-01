The cheapest iPhone X unlocked SIM-free prices in November 2019

Apple iPhone X Fact File Release date: November 3 2017

Launch price: $999 / £999 / AU$1579 / Rs 89,000

Platform: iOS 11

Storage: 64GB / 256GB

Camera: 12MP / 7MP

Screen: Super Retina HD 1125x2436

Battery: 2716mAh

Colours: Space Grey, Silver

Read TechRadar's hands on iPhone X review

Apple's blockbuster 10th anniversary iPhone X took last year by storm and has been immensely popular throughout 2018 . It was the most expensive iPhone until the massive XS, XS Max and XR came along smashing the record for price tag way out the water. Wherever you are in the world, iPhone X deals don't come cheap, but going SIM-free means that at least you're not tied down to a lengthy contract with big bills every month.

And it's actually more cost-effective to buy your iPhone X this way in the long run. You can team it with one of the best SIM only deals, giving you bags of data and calls for very little money and less commitment.

Our comparison table below will tell you who's stocking unlocked iPhone Xs and the best prices you can get them for. Even now that it has been out for a while we haven't yet seen too many people offering huge discounts - but we'll have them listed as they do and prices can drop randomly so keep an eye out. While if you see the prices and decide to break down the cost on contract after all, then you can follow the below links to get the very best iPhone X deals where ever you are.

Today's cheapest iPhone X unlocked / SIM free prices: