How to watch RT from anywhere – stream Russia Today from US, UK, Australia, Canada, EU
News channel Russia Today has been banned and/or de-platformed in the US and UK – but there's a sneaky way to watch RT from any country
- Watch RT for free (select countries only)
- BLOCKED? Unlock free RT streams with NordVPN (Try 30 days)
In recent years, RT (formerly Russia Today) has been banned in the UK, Canada and across the EU, de-platformed in Australia, and subjected to heavy sanctions in the US, where it has been removed from the Google and Apple app stores.
Want to watch RT online? Use a good VPN – we'll show you how below.
The most common accusation to have been levelled at RT is that it uses misinformation and impartiality to disseminate propaganda and engage in election interference.
While other outlets, in particular Fox News in the US and GB News in the UK, have faced similar allegations, the distinction is that they are privately owned.
RT, on the other hand, is publicly funded, and its steadfastly pro-Kremlin output has raised suspicions that the network is little more than and English-language mouthpiece for Vladimir Putin dressed up as a legitimate news outlet.
RT may have disappeared from your TV's lineup of channels, but it's still surprisingly easy to watch Russia Today free online from anywhere. Here's how:
Can you watch RT for free?
Yes. RT is free-to-air via a live stream running on the RT website. You don't need to register an account in order to view the feed.
Blocked from accessing RT where you are? You can use a good VPN to tune in from anywhere.
How to watch RT from anywhere
RT is an English-language station that has been de-platformed in several countries, including the US, UK, EU, Australia and Canada.
That’s where a VPN comes in handy – not only does it let you get around geo-restrictions, but it also protects you from potential online threats.
You can set your location to, say, Mexico and watch RT direct live streams.
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Get NordVPN now and watch RT from anywhere.
What devices and platforms are supported by RT and NordVPN?
Amazon Fire Stick
Android (7.1 and up)
Android TV (5.0 and up)
Apple TV (tvOS 13.4 and up)
Chromecast
iOS (13.3 and up)
iPadOS
Web browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari)
Although you can't run NordVPN directly on other devices, such as PlayStation and Xbox consoles, TVs running Apple TV and various other smart TV systems, and VR headsets, an easy workaround is running NordVPN on your smartphone or computer and setting up a hotspot.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
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