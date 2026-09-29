Get spring cleaning with these October Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals — recommended by a floorcare expert

Amazon Australia's second Prime Day sale is here and, as always, there are plenty of vacuum cleaner deals to help sort out your spring cleaning, then continue on for a while yet.

Vacuums of all kinds have been bestsellers on Amazon for a long time but, in recent years, robot vacuums have gained in popularity. However, one trend has not changed — we love ourselves a cheap buy and, if there's a vacuum that can be had for around the AU$200 mark, we're all for it. And that's totally fine as we've tested some affordable stick vacs that are quite remarkable.

The good news is that I've dug up a fair few options across all types of floorcare machines for you, including some of the best vacuum cleaners in Australia. Of course, I've also gone looking for some the best robot vacuums in Australia and the best stick vacuums, giving you plenty of options to choose from.

So, no matter your needs — whether you're a pet-friendly household or have only carpets — there's a vacuum cleaner that's right for you and there's no need to pay full price.

It would be good for you to be a Prime member when shopping these deals as they're exclusive discounts for subscribers. If you're a first-time customer, Amazon will give you a 30-day free trial and you can cancel any time.

For more deals and discounts, follow our live coverage of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers

Best Prime Big Deal Days vacuum deals

Stick vacuum deals

Save 64% (AU$256.51) Dreame R10 Pure: was AU$399 now AU$142.49 at Amazon This is a very basic, no-frills stick vac that can handle the regular everyday cleaning tasks you need it for. It may not be the most powerful tool in the shed, but it sure will keep it clean. Even the boat, the car or your home for not a lot of cash.

Save 64% (AU$256.51) Dreame R10: was AU$399 now AU$142.49 at Amazon This is a very different Dreame R10 to the one we've previously reviewed on TechRadar, but if it performs anything like the light-coloured version that has since been discontinued, then I think this is excellent value. For not a lot of money, this appliance promises up to 45 minutes of runtime and a bendy wand to get under furniture. It even comes with a wall-mount attachment.

Save 52% (AU$314.01) Dyson V8 Origin: was AU$599 now AU$284.99 at Amazon Arguably the cheapest Dyson available right now, the V8 Origin is pretty much the same machine as the standard V8 (listed above), just with a red wand and barely any additional accessories shipping in the box along with it — which explains the lower price. Honestly, I think the standard V8 is the better buy, but if cash is tight and you just need the digital motorbar for your floors, this will suit you fine.

Save 52% (AU$570) Dyson V10: was AU$1,099 now AU$529 at Amazon AU$11 more than its July Prime Day price, this is still not too bad a deal on this older Dyson. It offers fade-free power for up to 60 minutes, and this variant comes with a Fluffy cleaning head (not the one with the light as in the V15) as well as the Digital Motorbar to suit homes with mixed flooring. There are three additional attachments in the box, along with a wall dock.

Save 44% (AU$680) Dyson V15s Detect Submarine: was AU$1,549 now AU$869 at Amazon Dyson's original wet-dry cordless stick vacuum is pretty handy to have around the home. I still use it at home and, in my Dyson V15s Detect Submarine review, I found the mopping to be very good indeed, but a design flaw makes some of that dirty water slosh out when you want to clean out the Submarine attachment. If you can find a way around it, this is one could be well worth considering even though I've seen the price drop below the AU$800 mark.

Robot vacuum deals

Save 68% (AU$1,150) Dreame L10 Ultra Gen 2: was AU$1,699 now AU$549 at Amazon It may not be the most powerful robovac in the Dreame arsenal but it sure offers excellent value. Honestly, if you mostly have hard floors at home, I think this is all you'll need. We were impressed by the original (and now older) L10s Ultra model, and this is similar in some ways. For your money, you get 10,000Pa of suction and a dedicated pet-zone cleaning mode.

Save 73% (AU$1,900) Ecovacs Deebot X8 Max Pro Omni: was AU$2,599 now AU$699 at Amazon A whopping 73% discount is absolutely nothing to scoff at. And yes, I admit I can't vouch for this model myself as an expert, but Amazon users seem happy with its performance, although some of those reviews are incentivised. Non-Vine users have also claimed it's a good buy and, given how impressed I was with the X8 Pro Omni, I think this will work just as well.

Save 67% (AU$1,800) Ecovacs Deebot X11 Pro Omni: was AU$2,699 now AU$899 at Amazon A pretty good discount on last year's flagship, one that is a better model than the X12 OmniCyclone that Ecovacs is yet to release in Australia. We haven't tested this version out, but if it works as well as the previous Deebot X8 Pro Omni did, then I think this is a good premium robovac to consider without the hefty price tag.

Save 55% (AU$1,199.01) Dreame L50 Ultra CE: was AU$2,199 now AU$999.99 at Amazon Want the latest Dreame tech? Released in June this year, this robovac packs everything that Dreame models are good at — excellent suction, decent mopping, superb obstacle avoidance, pet-zone cleaning and so much more — into a sleek machine. OK, so it looks like all the others, but c'mon, you can't tell me the white with metallic accents don't fit into any home.

Save 57% (AU$1,720) Dreame X50 Ultra: was AU$2,999 now AU$1,279 at Amazon It might cost a heck of a lot more than the X40 listed above, but this is a newer model that we were very impressed by. In fact, the latest X60 doesn't necessarily improve on this one, so you know your money is being well spent here.Up to 20,000Pa of suction, excellent navigation and obstacle avoidance, as well as good threshold clearance makes this a top contender if you have the budget for it.

Save 37% (AU$839) Roborock Saros 10R: was AU$2,288 now AU$1,449 at Amazon This is the robovac I would consider buying if I didn't already have a high-end Dreame machine that's been cleaning my home like... a dream. This Roborock is slimlined to crawl under furniture (no navigation puck here), and can raise not just its mop pads, but its side brush to avoid scattering and excessive tangling. Its headline act, however, has to be its cleaning prowess — our Roborock Saros 10R review didn't score 4.5 stars for nothing!

Wet-dry floor washer deals

Save 60% (AU$539.01) Tineco Floor One Stretch S6: was AU$899 now AU$359.99 at Amazon If you have only hard floors that need constant mopping, consider getting a wet-dry vacuum like this one instead of a regular cordless vac. This one will suck up any dirt or debris on your floor while it's mopping, so it's saving you time. It can also lie flat to get under low-lying furniture and clean itself with hot water and hot air.

Save 62% (AU$558.01) Dreame H12 Pro FlexReach: was AU$898 now AU$339.99 at Amazon For not too much money, the H12 Pro FlexReach will vacuum and mop at the same time, then clean its roller mop with hot water and hot air to prevent bacterial growth and odour build up. And, as the name suggests, it can lie completely flat to clean under low-lying furniture too.

Save 48% (AU$579.01) Tineco Floor One S9 Artist: was AU$1,199 now AU$619.99 at Amazon It might cost more than any other wet-dry floor cleaner on this list, but it also offers more in terms of sheer performance. It has more suction to ensure it's able to pick up more dirt particles as it's mopping, and it's able to lie completely flat. It also uses hotter air than any model we've tested to try out the roller mop, practically disinfecting it in the process.

Upright vacuum deals

Save 53% (AU$115) Bissell PowerForce Helix Turbo (2110F): was AU$219 now AU$104 at Amazon This is a remarkably affordable upright vacuum that has scored well from users on Amazon. Shipping with a dusting brush and a crevice tool to make it versatile, it red trim makes it look rather dapper too in my opinion. It promises to pick up hair and fur well while not burning a massive hole in your budget.

Save 44% (AU$109.35) Bissell PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind (2261F): was AU$249 now AU$139.65 at Amazon There's up to 1000W of power here, and the rather long 7.6m power cord can be retracted fully as the name of the machine indicates. Otherwise it's a similar machine to the standard Bissell PowerForce Helix Turbo listed above.

Save 42% (AU$146.69) Shark Navigator Pet Vacuum (ZU62): was AU$349.99 now AU$203.30 at Amazon Already quite affordable, this corded upright machine features an extendible flexible hose that's fabulous if you need to vacuum stairs — just leave the heavy machine upstairs or downstairs and clean each step as you go. It promises to clean well too, although we haven't tested this at TechRadar, but with 84% of Amazon users giving it 5 stars, it must be doing something well.

Save 35% (AU$140) Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo: was AU$399 now AU$259 at Amazon Designed specifically for pet households, this Bissell features not just a tangle-free floorhead, but also an LED-lit crevice tool to see the pet dander hiding away in corners or dark spots. It also ships with a couple of other pet tools that can be handy, especially if your furry friend is a pooch that sheds a lot.

Save 34% (AU$154.45) Shark Corded Upright Vacuum with Self-Cleaning Brushroll (: was AU$448 now AU$293.55 at Amazon It's not a huge discount but this one upright vacuum my colleagues in the UK vouch for. It absolutely sucks, in the best way possible, and any saving is good to have. The dust canister easily lifts away for this machine to become a handheld vacuum for cleaning steps or reaching to high places, which makes it a versatile upright vacuum.

Corded vacuum deals

Save 38% (AU$80) Bissell CleanView: was AU$209 now AU$129 at Amazon Even at full price, this canister vacuum cleaner isn't expensive, but when you can save some cash and grab it up for under AU$150, it's good value. There won't even be the ongoing spend on bags as this canister can be emptied and washed out before its next use manually. It has a telescopic wand, but everything else about it is minimal, with the basic accessories shipping with it.

Save 20% (AU$102) Miele Boost CX1 Powerline: was AU$499 now AU$397 at Amazon It's the most powerful Miele barrel vacuum on the market, but it is one of the more affordable options even at full RRP. And with a decent discount, it becomes a compelling option. We weren't too impressed with its carpet-cleaning abilities in our Miele CX1 Boost Powerline review, but if your home is mostly hard floors, you shouldn't be unhappy with this machine.

Save 22% (AU$190) Miele Guard L1 Cat & Dog: was AU$879 now AU$689 at Amazon A newer range from Miele, the Guard series uses active charcoal in its filter to not just eliminate dust and pet hair, but also tackle odours that can build up inside a home. This machine, however, uses a dust bag, so you will need to take into account that it will require emptying and replacing at some point.