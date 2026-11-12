I wasn't expecting these Ninja Black Friday deals so early — Amazon's already slashed prices by up to 57%
Save on everything from air fryers and blenders to espresso machines and frozen drinks makers
The Amazon Black Friday sale may as well officially launch now. It's not due to kick off until Tuesday, November 17, but after spotting some excellent discounts on Apple AirPods yesterday, followed by a whole host of Ninja kitchen appliance deals today, I'm not entirely sure what it's waiting for.
Yes, to my surprise, I've spotted discounts of up to 57% on Ninja air fryers, blenders and viral products like the Slushi frozen drinks maker and Swirl ice cream machine — perfectly timed for the approaching Australian summer.
• Browse all the latest Amazon deals
Elsewhere, there are savings to be found on multicookers, the Luxe Café espresso machine and the recently released BlendBoss blender. With Black Friday just around the corner, there's always a chance these discounts could improve, but that's far from guaranteed. So, if you spot something you've had your eye on at a price you're happy with, there's no reason to wait.
• Browse the Ninja storefront at Amazon
The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.
This compact air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glassware containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy, and it's safer to use than any non-stick basket.
The larger, 5.7L Crispi Pro is also available with a 20% discount, now AU$318 (was AU$399.99).
Not only will you be able to make single-serve smoothies with this blender, it will also let you prepare larger batches, thanks two two jars. Its headline act, however, is the alert that you'll get if it needs a little extra liquid for the smoothest results.
Now, this popular, space-saving air fryer did drop to an incredibly low AU$179 during the Prime Big Deal Days sale in October, so there's a possibility that could happen again during Black Friday proper. Still, for a talented machine such as this, this is still a price I can recommend. Our reviewer called it ‘the air fryer of my dreams’, thanks to the two drawers stacked on top of each other instead of side by side. Each drawer is relatively small at 4.75L, but it should easily feed 2-3 people, and the performance is exemplary.
Sometimes the standard drawer capacities of air fryers just isn't enough, which is why it's lovely to have one that offers flexibility. This 10L air fryer can be used a single or dual basket appliance, and you can use the divider to change the capacity of the two as needed. It will take up some counter space though as it's a big machine. Also available in white for AU$287.
It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts – ice creams, gelatos, smoothies – but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price, although it was over AU$50 cheaper in July.
This is another Ninja appliance that dropped slightly lower in price during the most recent Prime Day sale, but a 40% discount is still one to take notice of. Read our review for more info, but you can think of it as the Creami’s upgraded sibling. It handles everything the original model does, then goes further with a built-in soft-serve unit featuring six dedicated programs.
We gave the Ninja BlendBoss 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, praising it as "a small but mighty blender that makes it easy to blend your favorite smoothies and iced beverages". We liked its powerful operation, small footprint, and the fact that it blends right into a tumbler you can take away. This is its first real discount, because it's a pretty new product. The best price is on the Watermelon Bubblegum colour, but others also get discounts.
If you're keen to get outside and cook this summer, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.
This 3-in-1 coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. There's a lot it can do, and it does it very well. I do, however, reckon this one will drop lower in price during Black Friday proper, as I've seen it drop around AU$200 further during previous sales.
Also available in Cyberspace and Oat Milk for AU$739.
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Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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