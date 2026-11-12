I wasn't expecting these Ninja Black Friday deals so early — Amazon's already slashed prices by up to 57%

The Amazon Black Friday sale may as well officially launch now. It's not due to kick off until Tuesday, November 17, but after spotting some excellent discounts on Apple AirPods yesterday, followed by a whole host of Ninja kitchen appliance deals today, I'm not entirely sure what it's waiting for.

Yes, to my surprise, I've spotted discounts of up to 57% on Ninja air fryers, blenders and viral products like the Slushi frozen drinks maker and Swirl ice cream machine — perfectly timed for the approaching Australian summer.

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Elsewhere, there are savings to be found on multicookers, the Luxe Café espresso machine and the recently released BlendBoss blender. With Black Friday just around the corner, there's always a chance these discounts could improve, but that's far from guaranteed. So, if you spot something you've had your eye on at a price you're happy with, there's no reason to wait.

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Save 57% (AU$344.99) Ninja Slushi: was AU$599.99 now AU$255 at Amazon The Ninja Slushi lets you skip the ice and still enjoy perfectly smooth icy drinks with very little effort. Whether you're craving a frappe, smoothie, or even a cheeky spiked slushi, its multiple drink modes have you covered. Check out our Ninja Slushi review for the full rundown.

Save 40% (AU$91.99) Ninja Detect Duo Power Blender Pro: was AU$229.99 now AU$138 at Amazon Not only will you be able to make single-serve smoothies with this blender, it will also let you prepare larger batches, thanks two two jars. Its headline act, however, is the alert that you'll get if it needs a little extra liquid for the smoothest results.

Save 30% (AU$150.99) Ninja DoubleStack XXXL 9.5L: was AU$499.99 now AU$349 at Amazon Now, this popular, space-saving air fryer did drop to an incredibly low AU$179 during the Prime Big Deal Days sale in October, so there's a possibility that could happen again during Black Friday proper. Still, for a talented machine such as this, this is still a price I can recommend. Our reviewer called it ‘the air fryer of my dreams’, thanks to the two drawers stacked on top of each other instead of side by side. Each drawer is relatively small at 4.75L, but it should easily feed 2-3 people, and the performance is exemplary.

Save 38% (AU$171.99) Ninja Foodi XXXL FlexDrawer (AF500): was AU$449.99 now AU$278 at Amazon Sometimes the standard drawer capacities of air fryers just isn't enough, which is why it's lovely to have one that offers flexibility. This 10L air fryer can be used a single or dual basket appliance, and you can use the divider to change the capacity of the two as needed. It will take up some counter space though as it's a big machine. Also available in white for AU$287.

Save 36% (AU$163.99) Ninja Creami Deluxe: was AU$449.99 now AU$286 at Amazon It's got a cult-like following and two members of our own staff are massive fans. If you love your chilled desserts – ice creams, gelatos, smoothies – but want to control your calorie intake, you really should consider getting the Ninja Creami. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, which is great value at this price, although it was over AU$50 cheaper in July.

Save 29% (AU$204.99) Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven: was AU$699.99 now AU$495 at Amazon If you're keen to get outside and cook this summer, chances are that this deal is for you. This Ninja outdoor pizza oven offers 8 functions, including pizza, max roast, specialty roast and smoker, amongst others, so it’s by no means limited to just pizza.