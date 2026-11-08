The Breville Black Friday sale includes up to AU$1,000 off espresso machines and other appliances — and TechRadar readers can save an extra 10%
Prices are slashed on premium blenders, juicers, toastie makers and more
No, you’re not dreaming. The Breville Black Friday sale really has kicked off here in Australia, which means there has never been a better time to save big on espresso machines, blenders, toasters and a myriad of other kitchen appliances.
The Breville Black Friday sale is now live, with deals running until Sunday, December 6. If you know the appliance you’re after, you can click through to view the latest offers.
As a coffee machine reviewer, the Breville Black Friday sale was always going to be one of my most anticipated of this shopping season, and with up to AU$1,000 off many top-rated coffee makers, it hasn’t disappointed.
And the savings don’t end there! TechRadar Australia readers can grab a unique 10% coupon code that can be stacked on top of current offers. And best of all, the Breville coupon code is valid sitewide.
If your kitchen is crying out for a Breville appliance, but you aren’t sure which is best, I’ve handpicked five of my personal favourites below. If you don’t see something you like, make sure to browse the full selection at Breville’s website. Also note that the deal prices below include the exclusive 10% saving applied.
Receiving the biggest discount, the Oracle Touch is easily my standout pick this Black Friday. While it might be a slightly older model, don't let its age fool you. This talented machine takes care of the entire coffee-making process for you, while still allowing for personalisation for factors such as grind size and water volume. So whether you’re a complete newbie or you love to experiment, this machine will let you do it all.
The Barista Express Impress is perhaps the best Breville for most people. Not only does it deliver the ideal grind and dosage for cafe-quality coffee, but the Impress lever ensures you apply the optimal tamping force. I've also just discovered the gorgeous Olive Tapenade colour, that drops to AU$782.10 with our coupon code.
The Breville Barista Pro coffee machine not only impresses with its sleek brushed stainless steel design but also delivers exceptional cafe-quality coffee. It features a built-in conical burr grinder, 9 bars of pressure, and a 2L water tank. The intuitive LCD interface makes it easy to adjust grind size and cup volume, allowing you to customise your drinks, and it comes with a steam wand for frothing milk. Note that the deal price here only applies to the black stainless steel model.
The Oracle is, in essence, the same as the Oracle Touch; it just misses out on the colour touchscreen for control and navigation. Here instead, you interact via physical buttons, but all are logically laid out and easy to master. As with the Touch variant, you get automatic grinding, dosing, tamping and even milk texturising, while its dual boiler means you can extract espresso and foam milk at the same time. Note that the Black Truffle colour gets the biggest discount.
If you prefer the convenience of capsule coffee, the Creatista Pro could be ideal for you. It uses the extensive range of Nespresso Original pods and features a built-in steam wand for foaming milk and creating latte art.
The mac daddy of Breville machines, the Oracle Dual Boiler benefits from virtually every bit of tech Breville can throw at it. The headline feature is a dual boiler, allowing you to brew espresso and steam milk at the same time. It can also automatically take care of the complete coffee-making process and has two different menus accessible via the 5.7-inch touchscreen: a conventional, menu-driven option, or a manual mode, complete with pressure gauges. It ain't cheap, but this 15% discount on the Black Noir colourway makes it easier to stomach.
If you've got a hankering for pizza but want to make your own at home, this pizza oven from Breville will do just that. It emulates a traditional wood-fired oven and can heat up to 400ºC, creating an intense heat that ensures a perfect pie every time. Looks can be deceiving, though, as this appliance will take up a microwave-sized portion of countertop space and weighs around 15kg.
Max is a senior staff writer for TechRadar who covers home entertainment and audio first, NBN second and virtually anything else that falls under the consumer electronics umbrella third. He's also a bit of an ecommerce fiend, particularly when it comes to finding the latest coupon codes for a variety of publications. He has written for TechRadar's sister publication What Hi-Fi? as well as Pocket-lint, and he's also the editor of Australian Hi-Fi and Audio Esoterica magazines. Max also dabbled in the men's lifestyle publication space, but is now firmly rooted in his first passion of technology.
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