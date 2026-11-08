The Breville Black Friday sale includes up to AU$1,000 off espresso machines and other appliances — and TechRadar readers can save an extra 10%

No, you’re not dreaming. The Breville Black Friday sale really has kicked off here in Australia, which means there has never been a better time to save big on espresso machines, blenders, toasters and a myriad of other kitchen appliances.

As a coffee machine reviewer, the Breville Black Friday sale was always going to be one of my most anticipated of this shopping season, and with up to AU$1,000 off many top-rated coffee makers, it hasn’t disappointed.

And the savings don’t end there! TechRadar Australia readers can grab a unique 10% coupon code that can be stacked on top of current offers. And best of all, the Breville coupon code is valid sitewide.

Exclusive Breville Australia: enjoy an extra 10% off with our exclusive code Ends: Dec 31, 2026 Get code

If your kitchen is crying out for a Breville appliance, but you aren’t sure which is best, I’ve handpicked five of my personal favourites below. If you don’t see something you like, make sure to browse the full selection at Breville’s website. Also note that the deal prices below include the exclusive 10% saving applied.

Save 36% (AU$1,249.90) Breville Oracle Touch: was AU$3,499 now AU$2,249.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances Receiving the biggest discount, the Oracle Touch is easily my standout pick this Black Friday. While it might be a slightly older model, don't let its age fool you. This talented machine takes care of the entire coffee-making process for you, while still allowing for personalisation for factors such as grind size and water volume. So whether you’re a complete newbie or you love to experiment, this machine will let you do it all.

Save 24% (AU$234.90) Breville Barista Pro: was AU$999 now AU$764.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Breville Barista Pro coffee machine not only impresses with its sleek brushed stainless steel design but also delivers exceptional cafe-quality coffee. It features a built-in conical burr grinder, 9 bars of pressure, and a 2L water tank. The intuitive LCD interface makes it easy to adjust grind size and cup volume, allowing you to customise your drinks, and it comes with a steam wand for frothing milk. Note that the deal price here only applies to the black stainless steel model.

Save 35% (AU$949.90) Breville Oracle: was AU$2,749 now AU$1,799.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The Oracle is, in essence, the same as the Oracle Touch; it just misses out on the colour touchscreen for control and navigation. Here instead, you interact via physical buttons, but all are logically laid out and easy to master. As with the Touch variant, you get automatic grinding, dosing, tamping and even milk texturising, while its dual boiler means you can extract espresso and foam milk at the same time. Note that the Black Truffle colour gets the biggest discount.

Save 34% (AU$509.90) Breville Creatista Pro: was AU$1,499 now AU$989.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances If you prefer the convenience of capsule coffee, the Creatista Pro could be ideal for you. It uses the extensive range of Nespresso Original pods and features a built-in steam wand for foaming milk and creating latte art.

Save 15% (AU$659.90) Breville Oracle Dual Boiler: was AU$4,349 now AU$3,689.10 at Breville|Sage Appliances The mac daddy of Breville machines, the Oracle Dual Boiler benefits from virtually every bit of tech Breville can throw at it. The headline feature is a dual boiler, allowing you to brew espresso and steam milk at the same time. It can also automatically take care of the complete coffee-making process and has two different menus accessible via the 5.7-inch touchscreen: a conventional, menu-driven option, or a manual mode, complete with pressure gauges. It ain't cheap, but this 15% discount on the Black Noir colourway makes it easier to stomach.