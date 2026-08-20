I review coffee machines for a living and my hands-down favourite model is 49% off — and I can't recommend it highly enough

I’ve used and reviewed a number of the best coffee machines in Australia in the last few years, from simple one-button pod options through to more involved models offering plenty of refinement. For my money, one of the standout espresso machines I’ve had the pleasure of using is the Philips LatteGo 4400 Series, and it’s now down to a delightfully low AU$613 at Amazon for a limited time.

This compact model from Philips is a fully automatic machine, meaning you only need to touch a few buttons to be rewarded with a well-made cuppa. It also means you can start the brewing process and walk away to complete other tasks, which is an excellent use of time if you ask me.

Save 49% (AU$586) Philips 4400 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: was AU$1,199 now AU$613 at Amazon Amazon has already discounted the 4400 to an accessible AU$763, but is offering an extra AU$150 off via a coupon, so don’t forget to check the box. And if you have a Prime membership, your new best friend can be up and running in your kitchen within 48 hours.

The Philips LatteGo 4400 Series isn’t the first automatic espresso machine I’ve used — and it certainly won’t be the last — but it’s left a lasting impression on me for a number of reasons. Firstly, it’s just so darn easy to master. Touch-enabled buttons are clearly labelled and the small colour screen is easy to read.

Then there’s the main event: the coffee. As I said in my Philips LatteGo 4400 Series review, it consistently brews a great-tasting coffee. I did have to adjust the grind setting for the best results, but thankfully that’s an easy process that shouldn’t scare newbies.

What you’re also getting here are 12 drink presets, two customisable user profiles and an automatic milk-foaming system, which is where it gets the LatteGo name. The user profiles are particularly useful if you have more than one person in your household using the machine: just enter a profile, select a drink and then the start button, that’s it.

Where I found the LatteGo 4400 falls a bit is with its headline feature — the LatteGo milk-foaming system. This sees a milk carafe being attached to the machine, for it to then deliver hot foamed milk into your cup or mug. I personally wasn’t all that thrilled with the level of foam produced, and it certainly won’t appeal to hardcore cappuccino fans, but flat white drinkers might actually prefer it. I found I achieved much better results using the Philips Baristina Milk Frother separately, and that’s not an expensive addition to add to your coffee routine, costing just under AU$120 on Amazon.

As for the actual coffee-making part though, I simply cannot fault the 4400 Series. Navigating through the menus is as easy as can be, and I’m consistently satisfied with the results.

While this isn’t the lowest-ever price I’ve seen on this highly capable machine, it comfortably beats the price I saw during Prime Day back in July (when it was AU$878). I can’t be sure how long this discount will last, so this could be one to jump on ASAP if your kitchen is crying out for a coffee machine.

Want more suggestions?

Amazon has a few other coffee machines at discounted prices at the time of writing, including the Philips Baristina and Ninja Luxe Cafe, both of which claim spots in my guide to the best coffee machines in Australia.

Here are some other standout deals for you to consider: